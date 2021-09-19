Check out these homes on the Conway market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Conway Daily
 4 days ago

(Conway, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Conway will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3gTT_0c10QCHy00

164 Plantation Drive, Mayflower, 72106

5 Beds 6 Baths | $510,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,485 Square Feet | Built in 2008

!!Great opportunity to have instant equity!! This beautiful home is located in The River Plantation and has everything you could dream of. 5 bedroom, 5.5 baths, pool, hotter, game room, dining, den, office and SO MUCH MORE!!! WELCOME HOME!!

For open house information, contact Robin Sanders, RE/MAX Elite Conway Branch at 501-291-3841

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028966)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08zO20_0c10QCHy00

5555 Lost Canyon Dr Drive, Conway, 72034

5 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,835 Square Feet | Built in 2014

New Remarks in Works

For open house information, contact Scott Fader, Joseph Walter Realty, LLC at 248-294-7848

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21030111)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNUR4_0c10QCHy00

13 Laura Lane, Conway, 72034

4 Beds 3 Baths | $282,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,619 Square Feet | Built in 1988

SEE REMARKS. Many updates to this charming home. Water heater 2021, windows, bathrooms, kitchen and flooring, light fixtures. Immaculate condidtion. FP has new stainless steel liner. Granite countertops, painted cabinets, 2 HVAC units. Amazing backyard with storage building, potting shed, sunroom, additional storage in garage. Wonderful cul-da-sac lot, walk to Vann and Carl Stuart schools, near walking/bike trail, resturants, shopping and more.

For open house information, contact Velda Lueders, CBRPM Conway at 501-329-1011

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21028100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fXFlr_0c10QCHy00

533 Davis, Conway, 72034

3 Beds 2 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,195 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Check out this nice 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Downtown Conway. Mins from Downtown Shopping and Dining, Blocks from UCA and CBC. Right in the heart of Downtown area. This home features 1195 square feet, stained concrete flooring, and all electric home.

For open house information, contact Blake Roussel, Century 21 Sandstone Real Estate Group at 501-329-7263

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21029111)

Conway Daily

With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

