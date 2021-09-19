Check out these homes for sale in Anderson now

(Anderson, IN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Anderson. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

119 South Canal Street, Alexandria, 46001 2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Super cute! Enjoy this wrap around front porch and then take a stroll to downtown Alexandria! This home offers new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The living room opens to both bedrooms. The Master has a nicely updated full bath! There is a dining area, great kitchen with oak cabinets and a large laundry room/ 1/2 bath combination. Plenty of storage in the basement. Newer electrical box, new water heater, and vinyl windows. There is also a small storage area off the laundry room as well.

For open house information, contact Jada Sparks Green, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727

3514 East 500 N, Anderson, 46012 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,265 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome home! Amazing 25.185 acres with Chateau. Enjoy the beauty of nature with 2 ponds, woods and Killbuck Creek. Bright 2 story great room with 2 sets of patio doors so you can enjoy the view from your deck. Master on the main, bathroom and laundry. Eat in kitchen with dining. Floating stairs lead to upstairs loft, 2 bedrooms, bath. Property is on 4 parcels. There is a 2 car garage on back of property.

For open house information, contact Andrea Eldon, RE/MAX Complete at 317-370-4664

9281 Casey Road, Pendleton, 46064 5 Beds 4 Baths | $398,170 | Single Family Residence | 3,259 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to the Oxford. A spacious two story that is sure to impress. The dining room can be used to entertain guest and family for dinners or can be used as a home office as it includes elegant French doors with glass. Beyond the foyer the home expands into the great room and kitchen. The large island sits at the heart of the kitchen with space for multiple chefs and activities. Next to the kitchen is the breakfast nook. Going upstairs opens to a large bonus room and four large bedrooms with enormous walk in closets. The owner’s suite is the optimal place for peace and quiet. It features a tray ceiling, dual vanities with quartz countertops, large walk-in shower, and an oversized walk in closet.

For open house information, contact Steve Masuccio, CENTURY 21 Scheetz at 317-844-5111

747 Oakdale Drive, Anderson, 46011 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,498 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Looking for a home with great space? This large brick ranch has plenty of room for you! Large living rm & family rm with lovely double-sided fireplace, kitchen has breakfast area & also opens to the family rm, formal dining rm off of living rm. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. You'll enjoy the sun room plus a large screened room, & wood deck! Stairs in garaged lead to attic storage. Seller is providing a one year home warranty to buyer.

For open house information, contact Becky Boles, Carpenter, REALTORS® at 180-063-01727