Take a look at these homes on the Jonesboro market now

(Jonesboro, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Jonesboro. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

327 Stella, Bono, 72416 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Are you looking for a brand new home that qualifies for 100% financing? Look no further than this 3 bed 2 bath home with an open concept. It will have spacious bedrooms. The master suite offers a shower and separate tub , double sinks and walk in closet. This house won't last long.

2216 Autumn Dr Drive, Jonesboro, 72404 5 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,035 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Welcome to the market 2216 Autumn Drive of the Woodsprings Estates of Jonesboro, AR. This home has 4,035 Sq ft +/- that offers 5+ bedrooms and a bonus room, three and a half baths, an open concept kitchen and great room, family room, study, game room, theater room, and second kitchen area in the walkout basement, also featuring a three car garage. Equipped with vaulted ceilings, granite countertops, extra cabinet space in the kitchen, an amazing walk in pantry with built-ins, crown molding. Call today!

1802 Henry, Jonesboro, 72401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming remodeled house that consists of new flooring, wiring, fixtures, cabinets, appliances, paint and more! Two bed/1 bath that would make a great first time home or a good investment.

738 Sadie Lane, Jonesboro, 72404 4 Beds 4 Baths | $356,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,853 Square Feet | Built in None

Granite countertops, stainless appliances, acid stain floors, oversized master suite.

