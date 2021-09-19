On the hunt for a home in Flagstaff? These houses are on the market

(Flagstaff, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Flagstaff than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2833 W Alamo Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Better than new and back on the market, so you have another opportunity to make this home yours. The elusive NEWER Single Level Flagstaff home with SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE is ready for new ownership. Main home is a 3 bed/2 bath 1566 square ft. open plan with a 3 car garage bordering HOA open space. Darling separate 600 square ft. 1 bed/1 bath guest house with kitchen & laundry makes this home perfect for any imaginable use. Owners chose 10 ft. ceilings, upgraded vinyl flooring, extra pavers @ the driveway, and a location that allows for more privacy than most in the subdivision. Imagine gathering outside under the covered patio in the evenings, gazing at stars & Ponderosa Pine trees! Built in 2019 and lovingly landscaped and cared for. Occupancy to be no earlier than Oct. 9, 2021

6600 W Saskan Ranch Way, Flagstaff, 86001 7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,630,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,230 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Experience mountain living at its finest in this custom Flagstaff home situated on 5 acres of beautiful Ponderosa pine. This spacious updated Saskan Ranch home has 7 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/2 beautiful master suites, large walk-in closets, chef's kitchen, granite countertops, 2 spacious great rooms, formal dining room, 2 laundry rooms, kitchenette, tons of storage, weather sensored skylights, 3 porches w/Trex decking, porcelain tile, in-floor radiant heat & heated oversized attached 4 car garage. This home also boasts a huge 2500 sqft detached RV garage with room for all of your toys. 2 RV access garage doors open to an insulated, wood heated, concrete floored, hobby paradise w/ bonus mechanic's pit. Offering the perfect blend of relaxed living, work & play, this home would work well for mu

532 N Otto Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 3 Baths | $863,900 | Townhouse | 2,963 Square Feet | Built in 2015

PRICE JUST REDUCED!! VIEWS!! LOCATION!! Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff. Former model home looks NEW! Spectacular floorplan w 20' ceilings & soaring windows. Vast Mt & forest views from the 3 large decks. Gorgeous, NEW wood-look tile floors. Gourmet kitchen w thick Granite countertops, Stainless GE Profile appliances (the fridge makes coffee!), walk-in pantry & intricate custom backsplash. Elegant Great Room w detailed stone fireplace & designer 2-tone paint. 2 Master bedrooms w French doors, luxurious baths w tiled showers & large, private decks. Enormous upstairs Master has it's own fireplace & a private loft. Downstairs living space w glass door to the pavered & fenced backyard. ASPEN Ski Chalet stone accents w metal garage door & roof. Direct access to Flagstaff's Urban Trail!

1693 W Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, 86001 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome Home..... This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 separate living/family rooms in West Village Estates has everything you need. This is one of the largest homes in this subdivision. This home features a split floor plan and new wood look flooring in this subdivision just off of Route 66 with a quick drive to shopping, entertainment, and dining. New Roof 8/2020 50yr; New Vinyl click & lock flooring 2019; New landscaping Front & Back w/ turf 2017; New exterior paint 2020; PEX plumbing installed in 2010, updated kitchen & bathrooms in 2011 (countertops, sinks, toilets, flooring & fixtures); Carpet in 2 bedrooms (2013). Family room offers a cozy woodstove for those chilly evenings. This home has it all! Mountain Views!!!!

