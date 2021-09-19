CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

On the hunt for a home in Flagstaff? These houses are on the market

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 4 days ago

(Flagstaff, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Flagstaff than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mBGBY_0c10Q9j200

2833 W Alamo Drive, Flagstaff, 86001

4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Better than new and back on the market, so you have another opportunity to make this home yours. The elusive NEWER Single Level Flagstaff home with SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE is ready for new ownership. Main home is a 3 bed/2 bath 1566 square ft. open plan with a 3 car garage bordering HOA open space. Darling separate 600 square ft. 1 bed/1 bath guest house with kitchen & laundry makes this home perfect for any imaginable use. Owners chose 10 ft. ceilings, upgraded vinyl flooring, extra pavers @ the driveway, and a location that allows for more privacy than most in the subdivision. Imagine gathering outside under the covered patio in the evenings, gazing at stars & Ponderosa Pine trees! Built in 2019 and lovingly landscaped and cared for. Occupancy to be no earlier than Oct. 9, 2021

For open house information, contact Colleen M Politi-Vora, Realty One Group, Mountain Desert at 928-774-3392

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-186634)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dGyK_0c10Q9j200

6600 W Saskan Ranch Way, Flagstaff, 86001

7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,630,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,230 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Experience mountain living at its finest in this custom Flagstaff home situated on 5 acres of beautiful Ponderosa pine. This spacious updated Saskan Ranch home has 7 bedrooms & 4.5 baths w/2 beautiful master suites, large walk-in closets, chef's kitchen, granite countertops, 2 spacious great rooms, formal dining room, 2 laundry rooms, kitchenette, tons of storage, weather sensored skylights, 3 porches w/Trex decking, porcelain tile, in-floor radiant heat & heated oversized attached 4 car garage. This home also boasts a huge 2500 sqft detached RV garage with room for all of your toys. 2 RV access garage doors open to an insulated, wood heated, concrete floored, hobby paradise w/ bonus mechanic's pit. Offering the perfect blend of relaxed living, work & play, this home would work well for mu

For open house information, contact Teresa D Clark, Realty Executives of Flagstaff at 928-773-9300

Copyright © 2021 Northern Arizona Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NAMLSAZ-185617)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L7FiF_0c10Q9j200

532 N Otto Drive, Flagstaff, 86001

3 Beds 3 Baths | $863,900 | Townhouse | 2,963 Square Feet | Built in 2015

PRICE JUST REDUCED!! VIEWS!! LOCATION!! Minutes from Downtown Flagstaff. Former model home looks NEW! Spectacular floorplan w 20' ceilings & soaring windows. Vast Mt & forest views from the 3 large decks. Gorgeous, NEW wood-look tile floors. Gourmet kitchen w thick Granite countertops, Stainless GE Profile appliances (the fridge makes coffee!), walk-in pantry & intricate custom backsplash. Elegant Great Room w detailed stone fireplace & designer 2-tone paint. 2 Master bedrooms w French doors, luxurious baths w tiled showers & large, private decks. Enormous upstairs Master has it's own fireplace & a private loft. Downstairs living space w glass door to the pavered & fenced backyard. ASPEN Ski Chalet stone accents w metal garage door & roof. Direct access to Flagstaff's Urban Trail!

For open house information, contact Leslie Boulet, Long Realty In The Pines at 928-699-1411

Copyright © 2021 Sedona Verde Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SVVARAZ-527382)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jj380_0c10Q9j200

1693 W Mikey Drive, Flagstaff, 86001

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome Home..... This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 separate living/family rooms in West Village Estates has everything you need. This is one of the largest homes in this subdivision. This home features a split floor plan and new wood look flooring in this subdivision just off of Route 66 with a quick drive to shopping, entertainment, and dining. New Roof 8/2020 50yr; New Vinyl click & lock flooring 2019; New landscaping Front & Back w/ turf 2017; New exterior paint 2020; PEX plumbing installed in 2010, updated kitchen & bathrooms in 2011 (countertops, sinks, toilets, flooring & fixtures); Carpet in 2 bedrooms (2013). Family room offers a cozy woodstove for those chilly evenings. This home has it all! Mountain Views!!!!

For open house information, contact Jerome Daniels, HomeSmart at 480-285-3660

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6283832)

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

