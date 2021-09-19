Check out these homes for sale in Victoria now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Victoria Times
Victoria Times
 4 days ago

(Victoria, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Victoria than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

930 S Coletoville Road, Victoria, 77905

4 Beds 3 Baths | $598,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,180 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This beautiful custom home sits on 26.8 acres in Goliad County! 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2.5 baths, open concept and split bedrooms. The large kitchen provides plenty of custom solid cabinets and beautiful granite countertops for plenty of cooking space. Hardwood floors, nice neutral paint and high ceilings. Take advantage of low taxes with the current AG exemption, and restock with a few head of cattle or horses. Small pond and cross fences leaves you endless possibilities for a pool, playscape or workshop. Don't let this one get away!

For open house information, contact Kari Weiser, Shaw Realty at 361-579-7429

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-441506)

211 Navajo Drive, Victoria, 77904

4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,255 Square Feet | Built in 1980

UPDATE: House is move-in ready! In the heart of the Cimarron Subdivision is this four bedroom two bath split bedroom floor plan home. Huge living room with a wood burning fireplace, formal dining/study, kitchen open to family room. Nice sized bedrooms including large master with nice sized bathroom complete with two walk-in closets and double vanities. This home is very convenient to shopping, schools and much more!

For open house information, contact Tracy Graves, RE/MAX Land & Homes at 361-573-0444

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-441569)

2812 Allendale Street, Victoria, 77901

2 Beds 1 Bath | $92,900 | Single Family Residence | 966 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Don't miss out on this cute home! This home features wood floors in most of the house. Spacious living room that flows into the dining room. Kitchen has a small area for a breakfast table and access to the backyard. 2 bedrooms with lots of natural light and plenty of room. Nice bathroom with original tile and tub shower combo. Nice sized back yard with storage shed! Great little home, won't last long!

For open house information, contact The Zaplac Group, Coldwell Banker - Ron Brown Co at 361-575-1446

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-443424)

1401 Plantation Road, Victoria, 77904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $232,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spacious home located in sprawling Castle Hills neighborhood! This home features multiple dining/living areas finished with beautiful ceramic tiling that would easily tie in to any décor. Right off of the kitchen, you are greeted by a rustic stone fireplace giving this home a unique sense of character. The bedrooms are all located down the hallway complete with a large laundry room with ample storage. As you walk into the master bedroom, the vaulted ceiling brings the room to life. The master also features an on suite complete with a large tiled in shower. Outside, the fully fenced yard is just enough space to accommodate everyone and even has a side yard that would be perfect for container gardening! This long time family home is ready for it's next chapter!

For open house information, contact Emily Salinas, Greg Spears Realty at 361-573-6001

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-451353)

See more property details

Victoria Times

Victoria Times

Victoria, TX
ABOUT

With Victoria Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

