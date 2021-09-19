Check out these homes for sale in Oshkosh now

(Oshkosh, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oshkosh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2533 Cavalry Lane, Neenah, 54956 3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another Neighborhood from Tom McHugh Construction, the Valley's Premier New Home Builder. The Castle Oaks Subdivision is located in the desirable city of Neenah & Neenah School District. Many lots feature no backyard neighbors! Building made easy! Pick your lot, choose a layout, and select your finishes! LVP flooring & solid wood doors come standard. Many upgrade options available, including a fireplace, patio, 3 car garage & more! The Rock Elm features an awesome open concept main level, 3 beds, and 2.5 baths. Check out all four models and available lots! Build the home of your dreams!

3558 Brooks Road, Oshkosh, 54904 2 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location, location, location! You can live in this ranch style home nestled on a well maintained lot between Oshkosh and Neenah. Home is listed as 2 bedroom but there is third room with a patio door. From the large living room window you can take in country views and occasional wildlife. The upkeep and care put into this comfortable property is obvious as soon as you step inside. 220v hookups and separate furnace are in the garage so you will have a toasty workshop year round. Sellers' can't close until 10/15/21. Preferred closing is 10/22/21 or after. Per seller. Won't last long! See it soon

114 Lakeshore Avenue, Neenah, 54956 4 Beds 5 Baths | $815,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,930 Square Feet | Built in 1948

An elegant jewel located in one of the Valleys finest neighborhoods, known for historic homes, parks & trails. From the homes stately street presence to its sophisticated interior, the impressive home exudes elegance & warmth. This home sets on 1 acre of land & overlooks the water. Lake access is available per city, docks are allowed. Formal & informal spaces. Great Room with fireplace 4 Seasons room with water views. Eat in kitchen with center island, breakfast nook. Bedrooms with private baths. Partially finished lower level. This home is a must see.

129 Dell Court, Neenah, 54956 3 Beds 1 Bath | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Don't miss your opportunity to own this Country Farm House located just minutes from the city! This house is close to Neenah schools and the shopping district. It has easy access to the CB trail which spans from Winneconne Ave in the Town of Neenah to College Ave in the Town of Grand Chute; asphalt surface for the biking, walking, roller blading, pet walking, etc. It has several parks within walking distance. Beautiful mature trees. Huge yard. Newly remodeled bathroom. Come take a look for yourself!

