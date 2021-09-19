CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Check out these homes for sale in Oshkosh now

Oshkosh Bulletin
Oshkosh Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Oshkosh, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Oshkosh will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eioVH_0c10Q64r00

2533 Cavalry Lane, Neenah, 54956

3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another Neighborhood from Tom McHugh Construction, the Valley's Premier New Home Builder. The Castle Oaks Subdivision is located in the desirable city of Neenah & Neenah School District. Many lots feature no backyard neighbors! Building made easy! Pick your lot, choose a layout, and select your finishes! LVP flooring & solid wood doors come standard. Many upgrade options available, including a fireplace, patio, 3 car garage & more! The Rock Elm features an awesome open concept main level, 3 beds, and 2.5 baths. Check out all four models and available lots! Build the home of your dreams!

For open house information, contact Andy Boehm, Score Realty Group, LLC at 920-915-6760

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50239632)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIJlw_0c10Q64r00

3558 Brooks Road, Oshkosh, 54904

2 Beds 2 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,272 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Location, location, location! You can live in this ranch style home nestled on a well maintained lot between Oshkosh and Neenah. Home is listed as 2 bedroom but there is third room with a patio door. From the large living room window you can take in country views and occasional wildlife. The upkeep and care put into this comfortable property is obvious as soon as you step inside. 220v hookups and separate furnace are in the garage so you will have a toasty workshop year round. Sellers' can't close until 10/15/21. Preferred closing is 10/22/21 or after. Per seller. Won't last long! See it soon

For open house information, contact Sean Mlodzik, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50247265)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lD7id_0c10Q64r00

114 Lakeshore Avenue, Neenah, 54956

4 Beds 5 Baths | $815,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,930 Square Feet | Built in 1948

An elegant jewel located in one of the Valleys finest neighborhoods, known for historic homes, parks & trails. From the homes stately street presence to its sophisticated interior, the impressive home exudes elegance & warmth. This home sets on 1 acre of land & overlooks the water. Lake access is available per city, docks are allowed. Formal & informal spaces. Great Room with fireplace 4 Seasons room with water views. Eat in kitchen with center island, breakfast nook. Bedrooms with private baths. Partially finished lower level. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Linda Sanderfoot, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 920-993-7007

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50244651)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06S6AN_0c10Q64r00

129 Dell Court, Neenah, 54956

3 Beds 1 Bath | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,409 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Don't miss your opportunity to own this Country Farm House located just minutes from the city! This house is close to Neenah schools and the shopping district. It has easy access to the CB trail which spans from Winneconne Ave in the Town of Neenah to College Ave in the Town of Grand Chute; asphalt surface for the biking, walking, roller blading, pet walking, etc. It has several parks within walking distance. Beautiful mature trees. Huge yard. Newly remodeled bathroom. Come take a look for yourself!

For open house information, contact Danielle Whitman, Haven Real Estate Co at 920-574-2637

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Northeast Wisconsin. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANEWI-50246858)

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh Bulletin

Oshkosh, WI
76
Followers
250
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oshkosh Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

