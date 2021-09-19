On the hunt for a home in Medford? These houses are on the market

(Medford, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Medford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1585 Ridge Way, Medford, 97504 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,390,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,483 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Endless opportunities with this amazing East Medford property! Large 5 bedroom 3 bath 5583 sq ft. home plus attached additional office space . Situated on .74 acre lot this home offers luxury amenities like a $70,000 solar power system and quality craftmanship. Kitchen is cooks delight with granite counters, , large island, commercial size SS appliances & duel fuel range. Spacious dining area off the kitchen keeps everyone connected. Wrap around porch & French doors in the living room lead you to the backyard patio with natural gas BBQ. Enjoy endless summer days around the saltwater pool w/ plenty of lounge space, firepit and automatic pool cover. Connected to the main home by a hallway is the additional 600 Sq ft. office/ bonus room . Property has gated & covered RV/ boat parking, RV hookups/dump & large RV shop. With nearly 8,000sq ft of parking there is room for all your toys. Tour this amazing property today!

532 Eastwood Drive, Medford, 97504 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,151 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful Updated E Medford Home in Desirable Location! This must tour home is immaculate & almost completely remodeled in/out. Too many upgrades & extras to list all, some include: hardwood and tile flooring, built in storage and shelving, wood burning fireplace and forced heating/air conditioning, granite countertops, all newer vinyl windows, large covered back patio, huge back yard with mature landscaping, cedar raised garden beds, shed & chicken coop. There is also a single car attached garage. Landscaping has been made simple with sprinklers in front and back. In addition, this property has a backyard entrance to the very private Earhart Park which is approx. 1.5 acres and maintained by the city and, it is only 1 block away from Bear Creek Park allowing for easy access to playgrounds, tennis courts, green space, and downtown Medford. This is the perfect home with easy access to amenities while enjoying the benefits of a quiet, natural space in desirable East Medford.

330 Chestnut Street, Medford, 97501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Perfect first time buyer, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom that with a little love could be a really cute home. Bathroom has a walk-in shower. New vinyl windows throughout. Laminate and tile flooring. Private front yard with lots of trees and shrubs and is fully fenced. Backyard has alley access and is also very private and fenced. Large covered back porch and a shed. Plenty of room for additional parking for your RV or toys. Nice pavers in driveway. Great curb appeal!

408 Veneto Circle, Medford, 97504 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,190,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,483 Square Feet | Built in 2014

This magnificent home is located in the desirable East Medford hills. If you are looking for a home that has space and spectacular views, this is it! Open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, beautiful rocked archway, large great room w/ gas fireplace on the first floor. Kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island and walk in pantry. Master is on the main floor with a spa like bathroom, walk in shower, soaker tub, walk in closet & Dual vanity. Downstairs you will find 2 bedroom suites, 2nd' great room with amazing tile flooring, 2nd laundry room, Billiard room, wet bar, office and theatre with 7.4 stereo surround and subwoofers under each seat, an office and a storage room. Hunter Douglas window coverings throughout the home. The backyard is a parklike setting including a gorgeous pergola, two large timber teck decks with automated shades. 3 car epoxy floored garage with new age garage cabinets. The list goes on and on, this is a must see!

