Top homes for sale in Hattiesburg

(Hattiesburg, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hattiesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

305 Williams St, Petal, 39465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Living is easy in this 3 bedroom 1.5 bath Petal home. This home has new roof, storage shed, and located on a dead-end street with a large shaded backyard. Make this house your home by scheduling a showing today.

For open house information, contact Kacie Kemp, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955

89 Bridgefield Ct, Hattiesburg, 39402 3 Beds 3 Baths | $228,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,981 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This FABULOUS and ready to move-in home is a total MUST SEE!!!! You will not believe the amazing closet space in ALL bedrooms. Nestled on a corner lot, this home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 very large full bathrooms, a half bath off of the living room, an extra area for a 2nd small living room upstairs, a single car garage, a cozy front porch, and a precious sunroom area in the back of the home that has a door that goes to the fenced-in side yard. The curb appeal is great and a very low maintenance yard. You also have the option to choose between Oak Grove or Sumrall school districts.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Campbell, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

155 Greenleaf Rd., Hattiesburg, 39402 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 2001

WHAT YOU ALL HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR IN THE LONGLEAF/OAK GROVE SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!! Located on a quite st., this beautiful home has been recently repainted on the inside and outside, wood doors refinished, landscaping redone, trees cut to open the large front yard, and even a screened-in porch has been added to the back of the home for relaxing or entertaining. Make sure you make an appointment today to view because this one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Rebecca Campbell, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

223 Arkwood Lane, Petal, 39465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,916 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Life is quiet and peaceful on this dead-end street in the award-winning Petal School District. This spacious 3 BR 2 BA home sits on a large level lot with a great covered deck overlooking the backyard. It's the perfect spot for sipping your morning coffee or enjoying weekend cookouts with the family. Inside you will enjoy a dedicated laundry room, office space and living/dining room combo that could also be used for flex space. Come take a look! Call to schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Stacy Kitchens, RE/MAX TOWN COUNTRY at 601-425-0955