Lima, OH

Check out these homes on the Lima market now

 4 days ago

(Lima, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lima. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6125 E State Rd, Lima, 45807

4 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,059 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Breathtaking 10-acre Equestrian estate conveniently located near I-75 and US 30 in Bluffton Ohio. This gorgeous property includes a beautiful custom 2-story home with over 3,000 square foot of living space featuring a grand living room with vaulted ceilings overlooking a pond with a water fountain feature. This home has four bedrooms, three & a half baths, 2 living areas, formal dining, fireplace and an abundance of storage. This well-thought-out floor plan and quality construction showcases beautiful wood trim throughout and flourishing with detail. Every room on the backside of the home overlooks the water feature as well as the horse stable and riding arena.

For open house information, contact JEFF DULMAGE, HARTSOCK REALTY at 419-302-3940

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-205238)

3200 Loescher Rd, Lima, 45801

2 Beds 2 Baths | $64,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Cute ranch country home offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, deck & outbuilding. This home sits on just over 3 acres of land. Bath School District.

For open house information, contact BAILEY JOSEPH, HARTSOCK REALTY at 419-302-3940

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206407)

6349 Sorenstam Ln., Lima, 45801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Townhouse | 1,998 Square Feet | Built in 2005

CHARMING 2 STORY CONDO IN VILLAGE AT SUGAR CREEK, FEATURES 3BR/2.5BTH, GAS FP, GEOTHERMAL HEAT, CATHEDRAL CEILINGS & ALL NEW ROOF-LAST 5 YEARS. SITUATED ON A CUL-DE-SAC OVERLOOKING HIDDEN CREEK GOLF COURSE WITH COMMUNITY POND THAT BACKS UP TO BACK YARD. NEWER APPLIANCES. CONDO ASSOCIATION FEE OF $215/MO COVERS EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE & INSURANCE, COMMON AREA, TRASH & SNOW REMOVAL & MOWING. SELLER IS NOW OFFERING 14 MONTH HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER AT CLOSING THROUGH HOME WARRANTY, INC.

For open house information, contact BONNIE SHELLEY, RON SPENCER REAL ESTATE at 419-228-8899

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-206058)

7047 Stewart Rd., Lima, 45807

2 Beds 1 Bath | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great 2 acre property, 2 bedroom country home. This property offers 65 x 120 Metal building to run a business out of. This property also features outbuilding with 4 stables. Must see!

For open house information, contact GREGORY STOLLY, CCR REALTORS at 419-222-0555

Copyright © 2021 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCAROH-205744)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

