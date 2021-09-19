Take a look at these homes on the Eau Claire market now

(Eau Claire, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eau Claire. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3203 Craig Road, Eau Claire, 54701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $194,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Southside condo: Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo. Property updates include on-demand hot water, radon system, partially finished lower level which includes den, family room, full bathroom with walk-in shower, both levels wired for cable, new double sink main level room. Grill in garage included if buyer wants it.

For open house information, contact Shelley Finnessy, CB Brenizer/Eau Claire at 715-835-4344

2826 6Th Street, Eau Claire, 54703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,764 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Come see this cozy 3 bed 1 bath westside Eau Claire home. Great location in a lovely neighborhood and just a short drive to downtown. The backyard is fenced in a and features a brick patio area between the house and garage. A welcoming entrance with a beautiful stain glass front door leads into the living room with two large windows for lots of natural light. The open kitchen has a mix of original charm with some modern updates like a new backsplash. There are two built ins in the spacious dining room great for displaying your favorite treasures. The rest of the main floor has two nice sized bedrooms and a full bath. Upstairs is huge 23x14 bedroom that could be used in a variety of ways. The furnace and AC were installed in 2015. Don't miss out on this charming home, schedule your private showing.

For open house information, contact Reid Ferguson, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

6905 Tower Drive, Eau Claire, 54703 5 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,830 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Many new features and upgrades in this Custom Built Classic home, including Roof, LP Siding, Concrete, Trane Furnace and Central Air, Overhead Garage doors, Kitchen remodel including High end Stainless Appliances, tile back splash countertops and wood floors. Bright, open Living Room with wood floors, vaulted ceiling and lots of natural light. Other features include sun room, large deck, walk out basement, large brick fireplace with gas insert, central vac, and oversized, insulated 2 car attached garage with steps to basement. Recently Updated retaining wall next to 30 x 54 Pole Bldg. with concrete floor, sink, 220 Electrical and 16 x 28 Heated shop. Large “Horseshoe” Driveway with concrete drive to Pole Bldg. Perennial gardens, Mature Oaks and Conifers, just a short walk to Town Hall Park and plenty of room to roam! 1.5 acre adjoining lot to the south available for purchase.

For open house information, contact Troy Martenson, RE/MAX Results at 651-484-8800

6333 (Lot 03) Wilder Lane, Eau Claire, 54703 2 Beds 2 Baths | $263,725 | Duplex | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Kennedy plan is one of C&M Construction’s most popular plans. This spacious twin home design includes stainless appliances, fully landscaped lot, custom cabinetry, Focus on Energy certification and many other customizable finishes. Contact us for updated plans and construction schedule!

For open house information, contact C&M Developments Team, C & M Realty at 715-861-6410