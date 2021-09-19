Binghamton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Binghamton, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Binghamton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1509 Drexel Drive, Vestal, 13850 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Look no more! This beautiful Vestal 3–4-bedroom home will end your search! You won’t have to worry about replacing windows, doors, furnace, central air, or the roof because it has already been done. Updated kitchen with tile floor and plenty of counter space, gleaming hardwood floors throughout. If you need extra space, the lower level has a family room with gas fireplace and tiled bath with walk in shower, separate large kitchenette area comes in handy when working downstairs, also there is a partially finished 15 x 8 storage room, new circuit breaker panel box, new hot water heater, new sliding doors off the dining room opens to a multi-tier deck which overlooks a beautiful, landscaped park like yard. The white vinyl fence surrounds the property and provides added privacy. At the rear of the oversized 2 car garage there is a tiled 12 x 7 foot area with lots of possibilities,

8 John Smith Road, Binghamton, 13901 1 Bed 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A very unique property. 35 acres, with a house, 2-car garage, and a second garage/barn (all new construction) with a view for miles. A long driveway through the woods leading to this wonderful private setting. Open area and mostly woods with many trails. The house has central air, baseboard heat, wood burning fireplace, first floor laundry, and many windows providing a view of nature in every direction. The oversize 2-car garage is heated. The second garage/barn is 60 x 40 with radiant heat in the floor, 12 x 11 electric overhead door and a 10 x 10 electric overhead door, 12 foot ceilings, a workshop area and a full bathroom, inside and outside stairways to the second floor apartment. Large apartment needs kitchen but has a bathroom, walk-in closets and a deck through the French doors looking into the woods. There is a covered patio the full length of the building (60 feet) and an outside bar. Property offers many opportunities for folks who are nature lovers.

401 Stark Avenue, Endwell, 13760 6 Beds 5 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,264 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful and bright this 3200 sq ft home in the ME school district is ready for its new owners! Spacious with 6 bedrooms, three full and two half baths total - the possibilities are endless! Imagine having a dedicated in-law apt on the lower level, and in home business or office using the bedroom and half bath on the first level, while still having 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths and plenty of living space for everyone else. Updated throughout with a quartz island in the kitchen, dimmable lighting, hardwood floors, replacement windows, newer main and master baths, plus an in-ground pool - this home has something for everyone! Don't let this one slip away, call for a showing today and you'll be in your new home by fall!

26 Duane Avenue, Binghamton, 13903 4 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming Two Story Home on a south side of Binghamton. 4 Bedrooms, hardwood floors. Spacious living room. Convenient location, walking distance to downtown and Binghamton University is only 5 min drive, near the bus stop.

