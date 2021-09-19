CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

House hunt Houma: See what's on the market now

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Houma, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Houma. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntZEq_0c10Pz8Q00

4128-4134 La 56 Highway, Houma, 70363

8 Beds 6 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,939 Square Feet | Built in 1981

SPORTSMAN'S PARADISE with 175+ acres includes 2 homes and multiple ponds. Active deer lease & duck hunting on property & minutes from some of the best blue water fishing in the US. Main home: 4,344 living sf with 5 BR/4 BA. Large screened porch, working FP, sauna and in-ground pool. Secondary home: 1,595 living sf with 3 BR/2 BA. Located down the road from Houma-Terrebonne Airport and just over an hour from Downtown New Orleans! 48 hours notice to show & POF/pre approval provided prior to showing.

For open house information, contact LESLEY F POCHE, McEnery Residential, LLC at 504-605-4400

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2291743)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnIj1_0c10Pz8Q00

3398 Briarwood Drive, Houma, 70360

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 2006

“I’m spacious and cute and I am ready for you,” says this delightful home with a modern flair and tons of space. If large closets are a dream of yours, consider this your new place to call home. This 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home features an open living room and kitchen made for a chef, giving you over 2,000 sq. ft. of spacious elegance while offering no carpet throughout and a large backyard. Imagine cuddling up to a cozy fireplace with a good book. All of this situated in a convenient, secluded neighborhood close to schools and fantastic entertainment. You will love this home, so why are you still reading this? Call today for YOUR private tour!

For open house information, contact Todd M. LeBlanc, NextHome Bayouside at 985-209-5106,9853819545

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-180150)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fDxjf_0c10Pz8Q00

185 Country Club Drive, Houma, 70360

4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,345,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,354 Square Feet | Built in 1968

LUXURY LIVING ON THE BAYOU ESTATE ON 6 ACRES. SOARING WINDOWS W/ COFFERED CEILINGS OVERLOOKING THE COURTYARD W/ FOUNTAIN. DINING ROOM & BREAKFAST NOOK W/ BUTLERS PANTRY & WINE STORAGE. PRIMARY BEDROOM INCLUDES A SECLUDED COURTYARD. OFFICE/STUDY W/ BUILT-INS. UPSTAIRS LOFT W/ 2 BEDROOMS & CATWALK OVERLOOKING LIVING. 5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. GUEST HOUSE W/ FULL KITCHENETTE & BOILER ROOM. WHOLE WING OF HOME FEATURES LIVING SPACE W/ WET BAR & BEDROOM W/ ON-SUITE. REMODELED TO THE STUDS IN 1998. C FLOOD ZONE!

For open house information, contact BRITTANY E PICOLO-RAMOS, Godwyn Realty at 504-826-8426

Copyright © 2021 Gulf South Real Estate Information Network, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NOMARLA-2296271)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6AoZ_0c10Pz8Q00

921 Eagle Drive, Houma, 70364

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | 2,781 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This timeless treasure is offering wonderful interior space, expansive outdoor green space, large living area and guess what...all appliances will remain! Located on a double lot, you will have access to the back yard area. But wait, there's more! If you love to read, the fantastic library/den was built with peacefulness in mind. How about a double garage + work space. Gutters are fairly new, as well. Don't wait any longer to visit. Contact your favorite REALTOR to schedule your private tour today.

For open house information, contact Todd M. LeBlanc, NextHome Bayouside at 985-209-5106,9853819545

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-183414)

