Check out these homes on the Gulfport market now

(Gulfport, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gulfport than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3907 Washington Ave, Gulfport, 39507 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This charming, newly renovated 1950's 3 bedroom / 2 bath cottage style home boasts a gorgeous formal living and dining area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light, an updated eat-in-kitchen, family room, a large bonus area/game room that could be converted into an amazing sunroom, an adorable front porch, side porch, back deck, garage and a workshop! Most importantly... Location, Location, Location! What more could you ask for?? Don't miss your chance on owning this fantastic home located in one of the most sought out areas in Gulfport. Schedule a showing today!*Buyer and Buyer's Agent to verify all information provided in listing and disclosures.

124 Sweetbay Dr, Pass Christian, 39571 4 Beds 3 Baths | $845,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,190 Square Feet | Built in 1995

It is hard to imagine a home with a better view over the water and constructed to withstand even the worst hurricanes. It is first class beautiful inside and out and features an all-concrete bulkhead with a two-boat covered boathouse and a gazebo deck. Inside, everything is perfect. There is a gourmet kitchen with a large great room for entertaining, accompanied by a spectacular view of the Bay of St. Louis. Designed after the Coast Guard Lighthouse its steel interior construction has weathered many storms, including Hurricane Katrina. Note the 3,000 lb. elevator. See the all-around view from the widow's watch. In addition, all furniture, maintenance equipment and marine vessels are for sale at a mutually negotiated price. It is well worth a visit to experience this gem in person.

1727 State St, Biloxi, 39531 3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,006 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Very nice cotage style home, freshly painted exterior and interior, tile floors throughout,, fenced yard. Located near Keesler, schools and beach. Great for first time buyers, retirees, or investors.

2292 Harkness Ct, Biloxi, 39532 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you in a quiet cul-de-sac in Sunkist Manor. Off Popps Ferry Rd home is located in the nationally recognized Biloxi School District. Current owners have replaced all flooring, installed new fixtures/hardware as well as paint. New roof. All appliances remain including washer and dryer. Front and backyard are a gardener's paradise. Twice a year hummingbirds come by for a visit and to feed. Owners have enjoyed 4 migrations and hope you will enjoy them also!!Close to shopping, entertainment, Keesler, Back Bay and Beach

