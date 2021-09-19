CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

On the hunt for a home in Sumter? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Sumter, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sumter. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

477 Conifer Street, Lot 97, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $191,662 | Duplex | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Townhouse, 2 -unit, Ranch Single family attached residence featuring large Family room, open Kitchen with designer cabinets, over sized pantry, Stainless Steel appliances and Granite countertops. Generous owners Suite with walk in closet, expansive Walk in Shower and Granite vanity. Two secondary bedrooms with shared full bathroom included. Outdoor living area, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Quiet private location. Room sizes are approx. If important please measure. Currently in construction, call for completion time. Pictures are stock photos, colors may be different. HERS Energy Testing and CHIP Certified High Performance Home.

220 Whitetail Circle (Lot 67), Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $242,638 | Single Family Residence | 2,157 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PreSold Camellia, by Great Southern Homes

510 Rainbow Dr, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,333 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath brick home with single car garage and fenced yard. This home features gorgeous laminate floors throughout home. Granite counter tops in the kitchen.

487 Conifer Street, Lot 95, Sumter, 29154

3 Beds 2 Baths | $193,662 | Duplex | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Townhouse, 2-unit, Ranch Single family attached residence featuring large Family room, open Kitchen with designer cabinets, over sized pantry, Stainless Steel appliances and Granite countertops. Generous owners Suite with walk in closet, expansive Walk in Shower and Granite vanity. Two secondary bedrooms with shared full bathroom included. Outdoor living area, perfect for grilling and entertaining. Quiet private location. Room sizes are approx. If important please measure. Currently in construction, call for completion time. Pictures are stock photos, colors may be different. HERS Energy Testing and CHIP Certified High Performance Home.

