Morgantown, WV

Take a look at these homes on the market in Morgantown

Morgantown Updates
Morgantown Updates
 4 days ago

(Morgantown, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morgantown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:



337 Rotary Street, Morgantown, 26505

3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,712 Square Feet | Built in 1950

CAPTIVATING CHARM OF THIS NEOCOLONIAL CIRCA 1950 HOME WITH WEEPING MOTAR BRICK AND CEDAR SHAKE ON A LOVELY LANDSCAPED FLAT LOT IN THE HEART OF SUNCREST: Make wonderful memories living in this neighborhood adjoining Krepps Park in this 3/4 BR and 2.5 bath house with hardwood floors, 2 FPs, bay windows, knotty pine paneling, rec room and three season sunroom with large deck. Cook wonderful meals in the kit. with beautiful granite countertops and eat in the formal dining room or a picnic in the backyard.

For open house information, contact ZELLA HORSEMAN, HORSEMAN REALTY LLC at 304-685-3453

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139836)



528 Hillcrest Street, Morgantown, 26505

3 Beds 4 Baths | $233,000 | Townhouse | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in 2021

A MUST SEE OPPORTUNITY! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath, new construction TH boasts open concept, Luxury/vinyl plank (commercial grade lifetime warranty) flooring, overflow parking & more! Minutes to Sabraton, downtown, Mileground or anywhere! Lovely Kitchen boasts Quartz counters, tiled backsplash & stainless appliances including gas cooktop. Two Beds, 2 Baths on 2nd level and Laundry on main. Garden level offers FR/Den, 3rd Bedroom & 3rd full Bath. Partial privacy fence to be installed & Road maintenance agreement.

For open house information, contact DEBRA SULLIVAN, J.S. WALKER ASSOC. at 304-296-0074

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139299)



1309 Mineral Avenue, Morgantown, 26505

1 Bed 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 807 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Adorable loft space for minimalist living! Historic school building renovated to the Jerome Park Lofts. Perfect for investment opportunity, Air B&B, graduate student looking for quiet space, the options are endless! HOA covers all utilities (not cable/wifi) and all exterior maintenance. Central location minutes to downtown, WVU,football stadium, hospitals! Love the high ceilings and modern lofty vibe!

For open house information, contact MICHELLE OATES DUDA, COMPASS REALTY GROUP at 304-212-2500

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139920)



671 Poplar Woods Drive, Morgantown, 26508

4 Beds 4 Baths | $799,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,979 Square Feet | Built in 1988

CUSTOM BUILT MARVEL in the heart of SUNCREST! Enjoy the stunning craftsmanship & numerous amenities including formal spaces, Great room w/ bar area, stone fireplace w/ gas starter, glorious Chef’s Kitchen & more. Master Retreat on the main & oversized Laundry & Pantry. Incredible space & light throughout! Upstairs boasts additional Bedrooms & Baths as well as spacious Office/Loft & Den. Abundant decking & well thought out Garden level offer EVERYTHING you need for the ultimate in entertaining possibilities.

For open house information, contact LAURA WALKER, J.S. WALKER ASSOC. at 304-296-0074

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10136899)

See more property details

ABOUT

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

