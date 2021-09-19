Take a look at these homes on the Newnan market now

(Newnan, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Newnan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10866 Forrest Road, Grantville, 30220 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,285,000 | Cabin | 3,845 Square Feet | Built in 1998

REDUCED!! 48 ACRE Estate Beautiful two-story, white brick farmhouse with complete apartment basement and 2-car garage. A full wrap-around porch with wrought iron rails and cedar columns lead to a large deck overlooking a 40,000-gallon inground pool. The pool is surrounded with a beautiful wrought-iron fence with custom brick columns, immaculate landscaping with a complete irrigation system directly pulled from the 2.5 Acre lake, and a goldfish pond, FirePit area. The house sits on 48 acres with plenty of hunting land and a stock, stream-fed lake. The property is completely fenced with 4-board fence on road frontage, both sides of driveway, and front of house. Barb-wire fence surrounds the rest of the property including a dividing fence between front and back acreage used for deer, duck, and turkey hunting. A large barn is located behind the house and is equipped with electricity and plumbing. The barn includes 2 offices and a bathroom. A small barn sits outside of the house for storage. New Andersen windows installed. Interior Kitchen includes the following: Pull out spice racks o Pull out microwave o Farmhouse sink o Custom dishwasher front to match cabinets o Granite countertops o Tile backsplash o Double ovens o Warming drawer o Flat surface stove (electric) o Easy close drawers o Large bar area for in-kitchen eating Sitting room o Coffee/wine bar o Ice Maker o Beverage refrigerator Great room o White-washed fireplace with Buck Stove o Shiplap accent walls o Custom Bookcases o Large area for family gatherings Two story foyer o New stairs and railing o Beautiful chandelier o Mural of house painted on wall and framed o Shiplap on upstairs picture gallery wall and Much Much More. Contact listing agent or your agent to set a time to see this amazing property. Please be prequalified or bring Cash. You will enjoy this Farmhouse you'll be ready to make the Move.

For open house information, contact Cindy K. Brooks, Pathfinder Realty at 678-854-0060

192 Fairway, Newnan, 30265 5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,784 Square Feet | Built in 2011

A Beautiful 2 Story Home with Unfinished Basement in Summergrove Subdivision. Great Opportunity You Must See! Truly Move In Ready! NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET throughout inside the house. GUEST BEDROOM AND FULL BATH on the Main. Hardwood Floors on the main floor except guest bedroom and Hardwood Stairs. Family room with fireplace, Breakfast, Formal Dining room with Coffered Ceiling. Granite Counter Top in the Kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances. Tiled floor in the Master Suit and Spacious Vanity Cultured Marble Counter top in Master bathroom. Front Porch and Open Deck in the Private Backyard will give a special time to you and your family. Sought after Summergrove amenities including 3 pools, beautiful clubhouse, playgrounds, 100 acre lake, tennis courts, walking trails and an 18-hole golf course. Just minutes away from I-85 and Ashley Park's restaurants and shopping!

For open house information, contact Eunyoung Yi, Coldwell Banker Bullard Realty at 770-254-0079

125 Highlands Point, Newnan, 30265 7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,870,000 | Single Family Residence | 10,068 Square Feet | Built in 1989

125 Highlands Point is a luxurious private gated estate. The main level features a gourmet kitchen with an abundance of storage in it's Butler's pantry, & a service bar adjacent to a large dining room. Spacious formal living and great rooms, each with it's own fireplace. The master suite and private office are on the main floor with private balcony and elegant spa bathroom. The second level has an over sized landing that leads to the three guest suites and two baths. and an art/crafts relaxation room for peace and tranquility. The theater is located on the third level. The terrace level features two full apartments, each with their own living room, bedroom, kitchen, formal dining areas and private porch entry. Fabulous outdoor space includes a salt water pool & jacuzzi, lighted tennis court and fireplace over looking the grand court yard. Over 900 square feet of outdoor porches to enjoy the view! Separate pool house with full kitchen, living area and guest loft. The over sized four car garage has a hair/make up suite, as well as a game room above and 1400 square foot storage and workshop below. This estate is the definition of extravagance. If you are in search of a multi-family home, you have found what you are looking for!!!

For open house information, contact Veronique Holiday, Virtual Properties Realty. Biz at 770-495-5050

38 Lauritsen Way, Newnan, 30265 4 Beds 3 Baths | $282,840 | 1,976 Square Feet | Built in None

Get the space you need and the style you want. And you will never be too far from home with Home Is Connected. Your new home is built with an industry leading suite of smart home products that keep you connected with the people and place you value most. An extended foyer opens to central family room and spacious kitchen with casual breakfast area. Cabinet color options include gray, white and espresso. Upstairs boasts an expansive private bedroom suite featuring oversized closet space and spa-like bath with separate shower. Large secondary bedrooms offer room to grow and extra storage. Photos used for illustrative purposes and do not depict actual home.

For open house information, contact Poplar Preserve D.R. Horton - Atlanta East