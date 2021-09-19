Check out these homes for sale in Sioux City now

(Sioux City, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sioux City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4201 45Th, Sioux City, 51108 4 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,588 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Check out this curb appeal. This 4 bed 1.5 bath home is located in the Leeds neighborhood on a quiet corner lot. It has a fenced-in yard, established landscaping & trees, an oversized 2 car garage with new (taller than average) door- allows for larger vehicles. The mainfloor has a large living room, eat-in kitchen (plenty of cabinet space), 2 bedrooms, full bathroom & a bonus room used as a Den. The 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms, a half bathroom & a lounge/family room. The unfinished basement has plenty of storage, laundry room, 1/2 bath & bonus room used as a bedroom (no egress window). All room measurements and sqft are estimated & should be verified by Buyer.

3403 Orleans Ave, Sioux City, 51106 4 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in None

Corner lot close to Morningside college. Natural wood throughout the downstairs and some upstairs. It is a rental at this time. Rents currently $1300 per month. Rental rates around the area are estimated $1200 - $1500. The white 1/2 of the home will be painted in less than a week. Rear of property has parking & looks like footings are all ready there to put up a garage. Room sizes may vary.

4623 Deer Shadow Trail, Sioux City, 51106 5 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,840 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to one of our best selling floor plans. There is a room and a level for everyone and everything. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms. Three living rooms/family rooms, two places to cook, three stalls of garage. Perfect for large family or growing family. Main floor has vaulted ceiling with island kitchen. Work with builder to make all your own picks. (This home has not been built). Listing agent is the builder/contractor.

3710 Grandview, Sioux City, 51101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 736 Square Feet | Built in 1942

This two bed two bath home has wood floors, vinyl windows, and a newer roof!! Super clean with a fenced in yard. Home warranty included and home is pre-inspected. Seller is a Licensed Realtor...

