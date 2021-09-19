CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, GA

Take a look at these homes on the Covington market now

Covington Voice
Covington Voice
 4 days ago

(Covington, GA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Covington than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjXo8_0c10PjG200

2722 Kemp Court, Conyers, 30094

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,745 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 2 story 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath townhome in Ellis Pointe. 2 car garage. This home features an open floor plan with living room leading into the kitchen and dining room. Newer refrigerator with granite countertops and an island in the kitchen. Large walk in pantry. Electric fireplace in living room, hardwood flooring throughout the main floor and stairs. Enjoy the loft upstairs. Large master bedroom with a beautiful large tile walk in shower and a soaking tub. Minutes to I-20, shopping & dining.

For open house information, contact MARK SPAIN, Mark Spain Real Estate at 770-886-9000



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeDSg_0c10PjG200

300 Claremont Drive, Covington, 30016

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,398 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This Covington one-story cul-de-sac home offers a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NlToB_0c10PjG200

70 Dukes Road, Mansfield, 30055

3 Beds 3 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,893 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Room to roam on 25 +/- acres in Mansfield. 3BR/2.5BA brick ranch 2893 sf on daylight basement. Renovated in 2018 to an open floor plan. Ideal for family and entertaining. Spacious deck with covered grill station. Sunroom/man-cave, separate office with built-in desk and cabinets. Beautiful property with both wooded and open pasture and your own spring-fed pond. 40x50 metal building with a slab floor, covered storage, workshop and storage room, 26x35 RV and Travel trailer storage with lean-to on the side. Play or relax - experience quiet country living.

For open house information, contact Marshall Ginn, RE/MAX Agents Realty at 770-787-7777



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zmZBd_0c10PjG200

185 Cypress Drive, Covington, 30016

4 Beds 2 Baths | $222,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This Covington home has one story.

For open house information, contact Kim Klir, Opendoor Brokerage, LLC at 404-390-0229



