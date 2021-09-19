Check out these Jackson homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Jackson Times
 4 days ago

(Jackson, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jackson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31h4B8_0c10PiNJ00

308 Eagle Ridge, Oakfield, 38362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Cute house with an open/spilt bedroom plan. Has a huge back yard with a large storage building that will stay with the home. Seller is also leaving all the appliances including the washer and dryer.

For open house information, contact Tony Neihoff, RE/MAX Realty Source at 731-668-7500

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208541)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NhEMD_0c10PiNJ00

124 Grand, Jackson, 38301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Extremely well taken care of home in LANA! This 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home sits on the corner of W Grand. Mature trees, large living area, great curb appeal! For more info or a private showing call Riley Ragan!

For open house information, contact Riley Ragan, Ragan Realty Group at 731-410-7700

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209132)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHIa2_0c10PiNJ00

139 Greenvalley Dr, Jackson, 38305

4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Centrally located 4 bed 2 bathroom brick home. Located on a dead end street just minutes from the hospital, north Jackson shopping, and the downtown area. Gas fireplace in the great room. Dining area & eat-in kitchen. Wired speakers throughout the home. This home has tons of storage! Spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling, 9x11 closet, and features whirlpool tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Covered patio overlooks the private fenced in backyard. Split floor plan. Move-in ready!

For open house information, contact Amanda Harvey, Coldwell Banker Barnes at 731-668-1777

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208736)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nplE_0c10PiNJ00

132 Lenior, Jackson, 38301

4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Lots of space in this upgraded 4 bedroom brick house! Located on a large corner lot with big fenced in backyard and deck. There is an extra large master suite with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, home also features an eat in kitchen 2 bathrooms with an additional room off the master suite.

For open house information, contact Lamont Merriweather, MERRIWEATHER REAL ESTATE GROUP at 731-300-3086

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-201525)

See more property details

Jackson Times

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

