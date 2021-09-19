Check out these Jackson homes on the market

(Jackson, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Jackson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

308 Eagle Ridge, Oakfield, 38362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Cute house with an open/spilt bedroom plan. Has a huge back yard with a large storage building that will stay with the home. Seller is also leaving all the appliances including the washer and dryer.

124 Grand, Jackson, 38301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Extremely well taken care of home in LANA! This 3 Bed 1.5 Bath home sits on the corner of W Grand. Mature trees, large living area, great curb appeal! For more info or a private showing call Riley Ragan!

139 Greenvalley Dr, Jackson, 38305 4 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,012 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Centrally located 4 bed 2 bathroom brick home. Located on a dead end street just minutes from the hospital, north Jackson shopping, and the downtown area. Gas fireplace in the great room. Dining area & eat-in kitchen. Wired speakers throughout the home. This home has tons of storage! Spacious owners suite with vaulted ceiling, 9x11 closet, and features whirlpool tub, double vanity, and separate shower. Covered patio overlooks the private fenced in backyard. Split floor plan. Move-in ready!

132 Lenior, Jackson, 38301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Lots of space in this upgraded 4 bedroom brick house! Located on a large corner lot with big fenced in backyard and deck. There is an extra large master suite with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub, home also features an eat in kitchen 2 bathrooms with an additional room off the master suite.

