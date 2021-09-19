Check out these homes for sale in Missoula now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

 4 days ago

(Missoula, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Missoula. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qvRpt_0c10PbCE00

1711 B Schilling Street, Missoula, 59801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,361 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This newer townhome is totally hip and ready for YOU! The large main-floor master includes a walk-in closet, tiled bath and private walk-out. Upstairs are two more bedrooms, full bath, and kitchen featuring quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, and spacious island. An expansive deck and big windows offer nice tree-top views. Four efficient mini-split heating/cooling systems provide year-round comfort, while the metal siding and roof add long-term durability. With materials that deliver lasting beauty and a floorplan that makes efficient use of space, this home is practically maintenance-free ... leaving you plenty of time to enjoy entertaining on the deck, lounging in the small private yard, and living life big in this central walk-able, bike-able Missoula location!

For open house information, contact Cindy Biggerstaff, ERA Lambros Real Estate (o18) - Missoula at 406-532-9200

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112927)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XqFa_0c10PbCE00

106 Justus Lane, Missoula, 59801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 2011

What a special location! This well maintained home is tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac in a low traffic location, adjacent to the Milwaukee Trail system, making downtown access or getting to and from Hawthorne school a breeze. Walking distance to the Good Food Store is an added bonus. Enjoy relaxing in a small pesticide free yard, covered front porch, or rear deck with hot tub. Main floor living area features a family room that opens into the dining area and kitchen with eat-in breakfast bar. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and ensuite bathroom. Additional main floor bedroom and half bath that is easily accessible to all living areas. Lower level with stamped colored concrete floors, family room with wet bar, two bedrooms and full bathroom with laundry.

For open house information, contact Tory Dailey, ERA Lambros Real Estate (o18) - Missoula at 406-532-9200

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112889)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTYG9_0c10PbCE00

3920 Timberlane Street, Missoula, 59802

4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,456 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Set on a 0.3-acre park-like lot within the highly desired Rattlesnake neighborhood of Missoula is this big, bold and beautiful home. An impressive 3,456 Sq. Ft. layout awaits with 4 large bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and multiple living spaces to ensure a room for every mood and occasion. This home has been partially updated with high-end finishes on show throughout paired with the potential for even more updates. A stone-surround fireplace creates a warm and inviting ambience in the formal living room while a glittering chandelier adds a touch of opulence to the formal dining room. For those who love to cook, the beautiful kitchen will impress with a 5-burner Whirlpool stove/oven along with granite countertops, maple floors and plenty of storage within the maple cabinetry.Downstairs, the basement has been beautifully finished with a family room warmed by a tiled fireplace. There is a built-in bar for those who love to entertain as well as an additional bedroom, a bathroom, and a bonus room ready for use as an office, a playroom, or even a studio. The remaining bedrooms on the main floor are all large and light-filled including the main suite with an attached bath. Outside, the backyard features a deck with built-in bench seating and sweeping views over the manicured landscaping and there is also a treehouse for those who love to play while immersed in nature.

For open house information, contact Dawn Maddux, Engel & Volkers Western Frontier - Missoula at 140-692-63322

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-DDP22113355)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKrXZ_0c10PbCE00

2319 Mary Avenue, Missoula, 59801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $480,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Do you have furry friends, or dreamed of creating a garden oasis off of a blank slate? How about buying a home that could turn into a multi dwelling investment property? Or maybe you want a home that can entertain friends, family and co-workers! If you said ''YES'' to any of those, then this property might be for you!!This centrally located 4 bedroom, 2 bath Missoula home has so much potential. With brand new carpet, fresh paint, and an option to convert the downstairs into a separate dwelling, this house is ripe with opportunity! Once used as duplex, the separate wiring and plumbing are already set in place! The zoning of this property is located in RM2.7. This might allow for a second unit to be built on the property.

For open house information, contact Tilly Cantor, Bannack Real Estate at 406-926-6767

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111755)

