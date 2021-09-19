CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concord, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Concord market now

Concord News Watch
Concord News Watch
 4 days ago

(Concord, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Concord. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQdq5_0c10PaJV00

10900 Robert Bost Road, Midland, 28107

2 Beds 2 Baths | $776,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Listing is being subdivided into 2 parcels - Approx 33.77 of pasture is under contract (MLS 3772621). Remaining acreage of approx 34 acres plus log cabin and 4 barns will remain. 3 Parcels currently make up Farm, the remaining parcel will contain parts of all 3 - see media attachments for details, Keep Farming, Hunt, Develop some or all. 4 barns - Equine Barn with Stalls & Tack room, large Hay Barn with loft for square bales & covered storage for Large Roll Bales. Tractor Barn for Equipment. And small Barn for storage. Many areas fenced. Pasture land, Hay Fields, Gently Rolling Hills, 2 ponds, Horton Branch at back border (flood plain). Log Cabin is Tenant Occupied and needs repair & updating. Tenant is on a month to month lease. Just off 24/27 between Midland and Charlotte - Quick 4 lane access as well as easy access to 485. Approximately 98' road frontage on Robert Bost will be left after subdividing. Current driveway is shared drive. Short term, limited owner financing possible

For open house information, contact Jim Straatmann, Keller Williams Ballantyne Area at 704-887-6600

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3710564)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNLf6_0c10PaJV00

585 Tulip Tree Street Nw, Concord, 28027

4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,263 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home! This stunning custom built new construction is sure to impress. Open the front door to meticulous design and a functional layout. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom features a beautiful kitchen with a free standing range and an oversized island which is great for entertaining, dining room, living room, and an in-law suite on the main level. Enjoy the nice flat backyard and evenings on your covered patio. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact John Pedone, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3774369)

See more property details

1002 West A Street, Kannapolis, 28081

3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1918

**MOVE-IN READY** close to the heart of downtown Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers baseball stadium, shops, restaurants, Bakers Creek Park, and Village Park are just a short walk or bike ride away. Large front porch welcomes you to this beauty with hardwood floors in the foyer, bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom (no carpet!). Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances (including refrigerator!). Bath updates include double vanity sink, light fixture and tile in the shower. All windows were recently replaced. This home is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Diego Guevara, Keller Williams University City at 704-409-4700

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3769570)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmwGW_0c10PaJV00

606 Elm Street, Locust, 28097

4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TRENDING TOWNHOME w/Convenient Location- 2443 Sq Ft -Sitting on .49 acre w/Attached 2 Car Garage-A Welcoming Covered Front Porch Brings You Into The Main Floor Which Offers- Luxury Vinyl Plank, Shiplap Accent Walls & 9' Ceilings, Open Kitchen w/Stainless Appliance Package, Granite CounterTops, Walk In Pantry w/pocket door, White Cabinets w/Ebony Hardware & Ebony Accent Kitchen Workstation Island That Really Pops & Sets the Kitchen Details-Flowing & Spacious Dining & Great Room w/Many Windows & Matte Black Ceiling Fan & Lighting-Hallway Leads to Full Bath and Bonus Bedroom that could be used for Optional Gym, Study, Rec Room, Guest Room or Your Personal Home Office Space w/additional access to the 15 x 12 Covered Side Patio/Porch w/Privacy. Upper Level has Iron Railing Aligning The Steps, A Split Plan w/Hallway Leading to Owner Bedroom w/Beautiful Bath & Large Closet, The 2 additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room and a 13 x 20 Additional Bonus Room for Playroom, Office or Walk in Storage. Very Nice & Spacious Floor Plan w/Quality Construction Throughout & Great Location In Locust

For open house information, contact Angela Abbatiello, Wilson Realty at 704-451-9945

Copyright © 2021 Canopy MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CMLSNC-3759547)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NC
Business
Concord, NC
Real Estate
City
Locust, NC
City
Concord, NC
City
Kannapolis, NC
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Concord News Watch

Concord News Watch

Concord, NC
117
Followers
253
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concord News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy