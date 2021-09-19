Take a look at these homes on the Concord market now

(Concord, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Concord. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10900 Robert Bost Road, Midland, 28107 2 Beds 2 Baths | $776,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,350 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Listing is being subdivided into 2 parcels - Approx 33.77 of pasture is under contract (MLS 3772621). Remaining acreage of approx 34 acres plus log cabin and 4 barns will remain. 3 Parcels currently make up Farm, the remaining parcel will contain parts of all 3 - see media attachments for details, Keep Farming, Hunt, Develop some or all. 4 barns - Equine Barn with Stalls & Tack room, large Hay Barn with loft for square bales & covered storage for Large Roll Bales. Tractor Barn for Equipment. And small Barn for storage. Many areas fenced. Pasture land, Hay Fields, Gently Rolling Hills, 2 ponds, Horton Branch at back border (flood plain). Log Cabin is Tenant Occupied and needs repair & updating. Tenant is on a month to month lease. Just off 24/27 between Midland and Charlotte - Quick 4 lane access as well as easy access to 485. Approximately 98' road frontage on Robert Bost will be left after subdividing. Current driveway is shared drive. Short term, limited owner financing possible

585 Tulip Tree Street Nw, Concord, 28027 4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,263 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home! This stunning custom built new construction is sure to impress. Open the front door to meticulous design and a functional layout. This 4 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom features a beautiful kitchen with a free standing range and an oversized island which is great for entertaining, dining room, living room, and an in-law suite on the main level. Enjoy the nice flat backyard and evenings on your covered patio. This home is a must see.

1002 West A Street, Kannapolis, 28081 3 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,328 Square Feet | Built in 1918

**MOVE-IN READY** close to the heart of downtown Kannapolis. The Cannon Ballers baseball stadium, shops, restaurants, Bakers Creek Park, and Village Park are just a short walk or bike ride away. Large front porch welcomes you to this beauty with hardwood floors in the foyer, bedrooms and living room, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom (no carpet!). Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless appliances (including refrigerator!). Bath updates include double vanity sink, light fixture and tile in the shower. All windows were recently replaced. This home is a MUST SEE!

606 Elm Street, Locust, 28097 4 Beds 3 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Attached | 2,443 Square Feet | Built in 2021

TRENDING TOWNHOME w/Convenient Location- 2443 Sq Ft -Sitting on .49 acre w/Attached 2 Car Garage-A Welcoming Covered Front Porch Brings You Into The Main Floor Which Offers- Luxury Vinyl Plank, Shiplap Accent Walls & 9' Ceilings, Open Kitchen w/Stainless Appliance Package, Granite CounterTops, Walk In Pantry w/pocket door, White Cabinets w/Ebony Hardware & Ebony Accent Kitchen Workstation Island That Really Pops & Sets the Kitchen Details-Flowing & Spacious Dining & Great Room w/Many Windows & Matte Black Ceiling Fan & Lighting-Hallway Leads to Full Bath and Bonus Bedroom that could be used for Optional Gym, Study, Rec Room, Guest Room or Your Personal Home Office Space w/additional access to the 15 x 12 Covered Side Patio/Porch w/Privacy. Upper Level has Iron Railing Aligning The Steps, A Split Plan w/Hallway Leading to Owner Bedroom w/Beautiful Bath & Large Closet, The 2 additional Bedrooms, Full Bath, Laundry Room and a 13 x 20 Additional Bonus Room for Playroom, Office or Walk in Storage. Very Nice & Spacious Floor Plan w/Quality Construction Throughout & Great Location In Locust

