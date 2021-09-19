Monroe-curious? These homes are on the market

(Monroe, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Monroe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

116 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, 71203 5 Beds 5 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,327 Square Feet | Built in None

Take a look at this amazing, custom built home on 5 acres with a pond. There are 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and 2, half bathrooms. This kitchen is every chefs dream with an island, bar, double oven, walk-in pantry and tons of counterspace. Off the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with lots of cabinets, hanging rod and a laundry sink. The master bathroom is sure to impress with double vanities, jet tub, an enormous shower and walk-in closet. Two of the bedrooms and are located upstairs with a bathroom and bonus area. Enjoy the outdoors under the vaulted patio with a wood burning fireplace and a complete outdoor kitchen. There is not one, but TWO, 36x25 workshops that have garage doors making it perfect for all your hobbies, projects and ATV's. There is so much more to see, so schedule an appointment, TODAY!

For open house information, contact Ethan Landry, EXP Realty LLC at 337-522-7554

1111 Hayes, West Monroe, 71292 3 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,235 Square Feet | Built in None

Charming three bedroom house located in quiet street in West Monroe. Large shaded lot! Call a Realtor today to view this property!Informational is deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For open house information, contact Kim Brasher, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

154 Chimney Hill Road, West Monroe, 71291 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,362 Square Feet | Built in None

This is a great 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home located on just under 2.5 acres in West Monroe's Drew school district! The home features a great floor plan, hardwood flooring, crown molding, exposed wooden beam, an office, stainless kitchen appliances, and plenty of kitchen cabinet space! The home also features plenty of storage and even a 3rd floor that could be finished out and used as a bonus room! This home has so much potential, so come see it before it's too late!

For open house information, contact SHANE WOOTEN, Keller Williams - Monroe at 318-812-7653

155 Hudson Drive, Monroe, 71203 3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in None

Investor special! Check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with tons of potential. There is also a screened in porch and an additional room that could be a 4th bedroom. A little bit of TLC could make this a great home. The roof and water heater have been recently replaced. Contact your favorite Realtor to see this home with tons of potential.

For open house information, contact Ethan Landry, EXP Realty LLC at 337-522-7554