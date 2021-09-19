Take a look at these homes for sale in Indio

(Indio, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Indio will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

40262 Eastwood Lane, Palm Desert, 92211 3 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1990

If beautiful and updated is what you desire, look no further. Located in the gated community of Whitehawk, one of the best kept secrets in the valley, with low HOA dues that include cable & internet. This bright and light, newly renovated home is waiting for its new owners to enjoy. With its high ceilings and comfortable floor plan, this home will not disappoint. Truly move in ready, here is a list of some of the renovations: tile flooring throughout, kitchen quartz counters, updated stove and oven, primary bathroom renovation with glass tile shower , quartz counters, frameless glass doors, interior/exterior paint, 2 energy efficient mini split a/c units, new sinks and plumbing fixtures in all bathrooms.Centrally located and walking distance to Freedom Park and locally owned eateries, 7 minutes to the world famous Indian Wells Tennis Gardens, it does not get much better. Come see this home before it is too late!

56430 Muirfield Village, La Quinta, 92253 4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,816 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Fantastic opportunity for you with this popular La Cala plan! Wonderfully situated overlooking the lake and mountains on the Jack Nicklaus Tournament course where the PGA Tour pros go by.Meticulously maintained by the owners, this home has it all. Gorgeous courtyard entry with fire pit, spacious 2 room casita, fabulous entry to the great room, separate den/office, 4 bedrooms with ensuites, updated kitchen and primary bath, new carpet, new garage doors, new patio overlay. Entertainers delight with pool, spa, built-in BBQ and beverage fridge. The list goes on. Most furniture stays, even a golf cart. Ask for list! Pga West can't be beat. Come see this stunner!

51343 Avenida Carranza, La Quinta, 92253 3 Beds 3 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,260 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rare La Quinta Cove home situated on a double lot. Located across from the prestigious Yucatan development and near Bear Creek Trail with amazing hiking, biking and walking trails. You may even spot a big horn sheep or two. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has astounding views and room to grow. Just let your imagination run wild. Plenty of room for a pool or perhaps a guest house? Just a hop skip and jump to Old Town where you can have your choice of restaurants and shops. A perfect place to call home!

81778 Camino Los Milagros, Indio, 92203 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,966 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Embrace desert living with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, lake and 4th fairway of the South Course in this luxurious La Paz model that has it all with views, pool, spa plus modern upgrades. Enjoy tranquil sunsets in your north facing backyard including refreshing pool with waterfall flowing from spa plus extended patio cover and desert landscaping. Open concept home with master suite, guest suite, detached casita, den/office, dining room and powder room. Wow factor sets in immediately with floor to ceiling custom stonework plus stylish fireplace, media wall, large tiled floors, high ceilings, recessed lighting and fabulous views. Dream kitchen with center island, slab granite counters, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stovetop, breakfast nook and butler's pantry leading to dining room. Spacious master suite with sliders to backyard, two separate vanity areas, soaking tub, chic step in shower and expansive walk in closet with organizers. Guest suite with plantation shutters and shower over tub. Detached casita in gated front courtyard. Exterior recently painted. Tile floors throughout. Inside laundry room. 3-car garage. Sun City Shadow Hills is an active adult community with 2 golf courses, 2 club houses, 2 fitness centers, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis, pickle ball and bocce courts, numerous activity clubs and social events.

