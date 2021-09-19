CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Tua Tagovailoa carted to locker room after scary injury in Week 2 (Video)

By Josh Hill
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field early in Week 2 after taking a crushing hit against the Buffalo Bills. Tua Tagovailoa was carted off to the Dolphins locker room after getting crushed on a blitz by the Bills. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, but it was clear something wasn’t right and the decision to take him to the locker room was immediate.

Yagottabkidding
4d ago

It's what I've said all along when people were saying Tua would "revolutionize" the QB position. I told them to take heed due to the terrible injury he suffered at Alabama. I said it then.....I'll say it now....RGlll is what ya got! Believe it.

The Broward Shark
4d ago

Dolphins gifted Hebert to the Chargers and drafted Tua. He’s to short and his arm is not strong. He is not even a back up. Blame it on Stephen Ross. Also the defense can’t stop the run. I’m tired of hearing how great Flores is I don’t see it.

