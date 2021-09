Our weekly picks of the best things to do in Cleveland this weekend. Also check out our full Cleveland event calendar. A Chicago native, comedian Tony Baker, a finalist on Seasons 8 and 9 of NBC's The Last Comic Standing, delivers what he calls Bakerisms during his raucous standup routines. "How come nobody smiles at drug deals?" he asks in one bit. "It's the easiest tax-free money around. You'd think everyone would be happy." Baker performs tonight at 7 at the Improv, where he has shows scheduled through Saturday. Check the Improv website for ticket prices.

