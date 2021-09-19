CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Forgotten Cartoon Cartoon: Why Mike, Lu & Og Deserves a Second Look

By William Fischer
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s probably remember the Cartoon Cartoon label as a small group of original animated series that Cartoon Network grouped into a block on Friday nights. Less remembered may be that the Cartoon Cartoon program came from a showcase series designed to offer an opportunity for animators to get their short films and TV pilots in front of an audience. That series, originally titled What a Cartoon!, first aired in 1995. Each episode featured three cartoon shorts, either from in-house production company Hanna-Barbara or an independent studio. Based on audience response, cartoons featured on What a Cartoon! could be spun off into their own series. The early episodes of What a Cartoon! saw the pilots for Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, and Johnny Bravo.

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypefresh.co

Jaleel White Reprises Steve Urkel In New Movie

Nostalgia ultra for the kids of the ’90s as the ultimate kid culture tv memory returns, the reboot of Family Matters. Jaleel White revisits his role as Steven Quincy Urkel in a reprise movie that will air on Cartoon Network and HBO Max according to tvweb.com . The movie, based on the premise of the eight-season family sitcom will star the obnoxious “Did I do that?” voiceover by the original star.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

The Top 20 Longest-Running Cartoons on TV

We all have cartoons that we love, from the cartoons we watched when we got home from school to the bawdy sketches that air on Adult Swim in the middle of the night. Some, on the other hand, have a longer lifespan than others. There are animated series that have...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
Popculture

Cartoon Network Show Spinoff Announced

Animated spinoffs from Cartoon Network and other WarnerMedia divisions are a hot item HBO Max. The streamer has ordered new seasons, spinoffs and revivals of several CN shows, and that strategy continued with its recent announcement. Adventure Time, the monumentally successful Cartoon Network show that ran from 2010 to 2018, is getting yet another spinoff. Under the working title Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, the show will follow the gender-swapped takes on protagonists Jake and Finn that the Ice King concocted. This program would be HBO Max's second Adventure Time spinoff, following Adventure Time: Distant Lands.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Cartwright
Person
Dee Bradley Baker
ComicBook

Adult Swim Says Goodbye to Family Guy With Emotional Promo

Adult Swim has officially said their goodbyes to Family Guy after 18 years with an emotional promo! It was first reported within the last few months that Family Guy would be totally shifting its syndication networks due to the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney. It was then reported that the final episodes of Family Guy would be airing on Adult Swim on Saturday, September 18th, and this was further confirmed when it was officially announced that all seasons of the series, including the previously unavailable first 14 seasons, would be airing with FXX and Freeform.
TV SERIES
IGN

How Gargoyles Redefined Cartoon Villainy

In the '70s and '80s, cartoon villains were mostly petty losers. Characters like Doctor Doom and Skeletor would be defeated by the end of the episode, only to shake their fist and grumble at their minions until their next episode rolled around... and things played out mostly the same all over again. But Gargoyles co-creator, co-producer and writer Greg Weisman wanted to change that. Gargoyles, which ran from 1994 to 1997, was a Disney show about ancient monsters that are -- as the opening credits put it -- "stone by day, warriors by night." But it would become much more than that, gaining a cult following in the years since it first aired that has kept it near the top of the animation landscape from that time period. And much of that reputation is the result of how Gargoyles treated its villains... and how, in doing so, it helped to redefine cartoon villainy in the '90s. Watch the full video where we talk to co-creator Greg Weisman and star Jonathan Frakes (David Xanatos) about how the Disney cartoon Gargoyles turned its villains into winners, and helped to redefine cartoon villainy along the way.
COMICS
Deadline

New On Disney+ For October: Daily Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

The Disney+ schedule for October 2021 is packed with programming from the Disney mothership, Pixar, Marvel, the Star Wars universe, National Geographic and more. The streamer will make Marvel’s Black Widow available to all subscribers at no additional cost on October 6. For kids, Muppets Haunted Mansion premieres on October 8 and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales drops October 1. Season finales in October include those for Turner & Hooch, What If…? and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life. See below for the full Disney+ schedule for October. October 1 Alvin And The Chipmunks Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip Just Roll With It: You...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Arcane’: Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell & Kevin Alejandro Among Voice Cast For Netflix ‘League Of Legends’ Animated Series

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, Dickinson), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets, Army of the Dead) and Kevin Alejandro (Lucifer, The Returned)  are among the actors who will lend their voices to the iconic characters of Riot Games’ League of Legends. Netflix has unveiled the voice cast for its upcoming animated series Arcane, inspired by the wildly popular video game title. Also joining the voice cast Katie Leung (Annika, Roadkill), Jason Spisak (DC Super Hero Girls, Young Justice), Toks Olagundoye (Big Shot, The Rookie), JB Blanc (Dota: Dragon’s Blood, The Owl House) and Harry Lloyd (Brave New World, Legion). Set to premiere this fall, Arcane is take place in...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cartoon#Art#Cartoon Network#Dexter S Laboratory#British#English#Polynesian#Brits#American
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
Collider

'Star Wars: Visions' Producers James Waugh & Kanako Shirasaki on the Anime Anthology and Which Characters Could Return

Star Wars: Visions is one of the most exciting things to happen to the galaxy far, far away in years. A true opportunity to let a diverse group of artists play with the imagery of Star Wars and tell stories we've never imagined could be made within the franchise. From kaleidoscopic tales of evil twins to a rock opera and a samurai tale, there is something for everyone in this show.
COMICS
Collider

'Invasion' Trailer Reveals a Blockbuster Approach for Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Series

One of the best aspects of TV series reaching blockbuster level is that now we have the opportunity to tell and watch stories that would otherwise be impossible to be made. Not many years ago, a production with Apple TV+’s Invasion magnitude on TV would be unthinkable, or at least very difficult to get greenlit. First announced back in 2019, Invasion got a first teaser trailer during this year’s Apple Summer Preview in June. Now, the full trailer provides a deeper insight into how the world has reacted to the invasion, and how it affected our infrastructure to the point of almost sending humanity into a post-apocalyptic scenario.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Loki’ Composer Natalie Holt Will Score ‘Batgirl’ Film for HBO Max

HBO Max's Batgirl keeps taking shape, as the project has nabbed Loki’s composer Natalie Holt. The news was broke by Holt herself on Twitter, who said she’s finally able to tell she’ll be scoring the soundtrack of the upcoming DC film. Although the British composer is not a stranger to...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Kipo: The most well-rounded cartoon of our time

DreamWorks Animation Television outdid themselves with 2020’s “Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts,” a post-apocalyptic, groundbreaking cartoon full of complex characters, representation and an incredible soundtrack. In my review of the third and final season, I cover the events that wrap up this revolutionary piece of art and discuss why...
COMICS
Collider

How ‘The Looney Tunes Show’ Allowed Daffy To Evolve As A Character

Warner Brothers’ immortal Looney Tunes characters have been American icons and worldwide cartoon favorites for nearly 90 years. Listing only a few, the names and faces of Bugs Bunny, Tweety Pie and Wile E. Coyote have become as familiar to the global culture and human vernacular as heroes of classic literature or centuries-old mythology. What has helped them persist as beloved animation giants and household names is how well their personalities have been defined and refined over the decades.
COMICS
Collider

Masi Oka on ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and the Difference Between Japanese and American Voice Acting

With the anime anthology series Star Wars: Visions now streaming on Disney+, I recently spoke with Masi Oka about voicing one of the characters in the episode titled The Ninth Jedi. If you haven’t seen the trailer, Star Wars: Visions brings together seven Japanese anime studios for nine standalone stories that take place at different times in the Star Wars universe. Each studios uses their own unique style of animation and storytelling to deliver episodes that range from 13 to 22 minutes and feature all types of characters and locations. If you’re a fan of anime and Star Wars, you need to push play on these episodes immediately.
COMICS
Collider

Exclusive 'Iké Boys' Clip and Images Reveal a Holiday-Themed Kaiju Battle

Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip and stills for the upcoming Iké Boys, which tease that a Christmastime Kaiju battle is about to go down. Set to premiere on this year’s Fantastic Fest, the movie follows two friends obsessed with Japanese culture who become superheroes and have to fight giant monsters to save their city on New Year’s Eve.
MOVIES
Collider

DC’s History and Legacy Focus of Upcoming Three-Part HBO Max Documentary

HBO Max has announced they have ordered a three-part documentary series celebrating the history and legacy of DC. The series will be directed and produced by Academy Award and Emmy nominated director, producer, and showrunner Leslie Iwerks. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, DC, Berlanti...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy