The Forgotten Cartoon Cartoon: Why Mike, Lu & Og Deserves a Second Look
Those who grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s probably remember the Cartoon Cartoon label as a small group of original animated series that Cartoon Network grouped into a block on Friday nights. Less remembered may be that the Cartoon Cartoon program came from a showcase series designed to offer an opportunity for animators to get their short films and TV pilots in front of an audience. That series, originally titled What a Cartoon!, first aired in 1995. Each episode featured three cartoon shorts, either from in-house production company Hanna-Barbara or an independent studio. Based on audience response, cartoons featured on What a Cartoon! could be spun off into their own series. The early episodes of What a Cartoon! saw the pilots for Dexter’s Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, and Johnny Bravo.collider.com
