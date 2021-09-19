CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Take a look at these homes on the market in Saint Joseph

 4 days ago

(Saint Joseph, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Saint Joseph will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

401 S 6Th Street, Savannah, 64485

0 Bed 0 Bath | $50,000 | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Make this home your own!! Located in Savannah on a huge corner lot, home has been gutted, with a new roof, amazing potential to add your own finishing touches!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Pflugradt, Coldwell Banker General Proper at 816-364-1000

4116 Hidden Valley Drive, St Joseph, 64506

3 Beds 2 Baths | $408,000 | Townhouse | 2,860 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful townhome in Hidden Valley!

For open house information, contact The Hamilton Group, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

1307 Atlantic Street, Elwood, 66024

2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1989

A great building spot with utilities on site. Almost 2 full acres. The trailer and the small shed will stay. Renter currently paying $465 for rent. No repairs will be made to the trailer.

For open house information, contact AgentRoc Group, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

7870 Se 169 Highway, St Joseph, 64507

4 Beds 4 Baths | $825,000 | 4,588 Square Feet | Built in 2005

AMAZING views await in this one of a kind property! Endless options ~ Perfect horse facility, unbelievable family home or recreation center. Almost 8 acres with 7 acres fully fenced, barns, corrals, pastures and more. Beautiful modern 4 BR, 4 bath home provides 4k sq ft living space. 3,600 sq ft garage w/ heated floors and RV hook ups, generator and safe room w/ full bath. Complete privacy, helicopter pad and amazing firepit. Perfect location only 35 minutes from KCI Video Walk-Thru is available upon request. Buyer's agent to confirm room measurements, lot size, square footage and school district information.

For open house information, contact Ramseier Group, Keller Williams KC North at 816-452-4200

IN THIS ARTICLE
