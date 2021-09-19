Check out these Decatur homes on the market

(Decatur, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Decatur will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3220 Reas Ridge Court, Decatur, 62521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Don't miss this spacious well maintained home with walkout basement, short distance to lake and beautiful country view! Coveted District 1, Argenta Oreana schools. Huge double lot just under an acre; 3 bedroom/2 full bath, bonus room off large lower-level family room, and new HVAC!

185 E 150 North Road, Cerro Gordo, 61818 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1970

What a Uniquie Gem this is!! Peaceful, quiet country home on three acres of gorgeous land. Serene atmosphere with the sights and sounds of song birds and a gentle breeze that is always present even on the hottest days. A balcony overlooks a roomy dining room in this lovely home. Large living room with new windows allow a beautiful views all around the property. Kitchen modern and good sized with oak cabinets and tile floor. Large bedrooms, with beautiful master. Both bathrooms completely remodeled this year. New carpet in downstairs bedroom when it was remodeled with the last couple months. Walk out basement partially finished, attached garage lower level. An awesome garage/shed/craft shop sits outside that could be used for so many different things. Also a newer septec tank, gutters, and countertops. Roof is only 6 years old as well. Do not miss your chance on this home, this is definitely a one of a kind find!!

