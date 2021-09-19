CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Check out these Decatur homes on the market

Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 4 days ago

(Decatur, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Decatur will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tc5OE_0c10Oa4200

3220 Reas Ridge Court, Decatur, 62521

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Don't miss this spacious well maintained home with walkout basement, short distance to lake and beautiful country view! Coveted District 1, Argenta Oreana schools. Huge double lot just under an acre; 3 bedroom/2 full bath, bonus room off large lower-level family room, and new HVAC!

For open house information, contact Jared Litwiller, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 309-662-9333

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11176819)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YFhMJ_0c10Oa4200

185 E 150 North Road, Cerro Gordo, 61818

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,456 Square Feet | Built in 1970

What a Uniquie Gem this is!! Peaceful, quiet country home on three acres of gorgeous land. Serene atmosphere with the sights and sounds of song birds and a gentle breeze that is always present even on the hottest days. A balcony overlooks a roomy dining room in this lovely home. Large living room with new windows allow a beautiful views all around the property. Kitchen modern and good sized with oak cabinets and tile floor. Large bedrooms, with beautiful master. Both bathrooms completely remodeled this year. New carpet in downstairs bedroom when it was remodeled with the last couple months. Walk out basement partially finished, attached garage lower level. An awesome garage/shed/craft shop sits outside that could be used for so many different things. Also a newer septec tank, gutters, and countertops. Roof is only 6 years old as well. Do not miss your chance on this home, this is definitely a one of a kind find!!

For open house information, contact Jeff Collier, Berkshire Hathaway Central Illinois Realtors at 309-663-7653

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11156747)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Real Estate
Decatur, IL
Business
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Bonus Room
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
174
Followers
251
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy