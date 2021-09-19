On the hunt for a home in Terre Haute? These houses are on the market

(Terre Haute, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Terre Haute. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

132 N 36Th Street, Terre Haute, 47803 2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Come check out this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on the eastside of Terre Haute. This home features a 1 car detached garage along with a fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. Call Jessie Large for your private showing at 812-243-3650

For open house information, contact JESSICA LARGE, HARTMAN HOMES R. E. & APPRAISALS at 812-238-2002

6799 Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute, 47885 5 Beds 5 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,348 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Looking for country living at its finest? Look no further. This 5 BR, 5 BA home on 40 acres will fulfill your every hope and dream in a home. The home is an updated farmhouse with an addition. The open concept offers a great space for family and friends, you can entertain and enjoy the fireplace while you are cooking in the kitchen. The home has 2 master suite bedrooms, both on the main level. The 5 baths in the home are all updated, the kitchen has been updated with a new backsplash and SS appliances. The home has 2 new heat pumps, both within the past 4 years. The home also offers a walk in pantry, lots of closet space, an extra large laundry room with extra storage. Outside you can enjoy the wrap around porch, barn that is equipped for horses or any livestock, newer fencing and your very own 40 acres to roam. The wooded acreage is a hunter’s paradise, with a pond, campsite, and tree stands. Deer, turkeys, fox, and much more can be sited in the wooded area.

For open house information, contact LAURA HALE, CENTURY 21 ELITE at 812-238-1771

2611 N 8Th Street, Terre Haute, 47804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This meticulously cared for home has all the charm of a historic home, but also all the updates of a new home. Situated on a quiet dead end street in Collett Park. Roof is only one year old, HVAC 2 years old. It has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a room in the finished basement that could be used as a bedroom in the basement has already been plumbed if you would like to add another bathroom. You can relax and enjoy the day from the large screened in porch or sit on your beautiful teak deck in the privacy of your fenced in backyard. The yard also features an irrigation system to keep everything looking green. The custom kitchen and open floorplan are great for entertaining. There is a detached 2 car garage as well. You have unlimited possibilities in the finished basement that features another family room and bar. All you have to do is move in!

For open house information, contact CARRIE TOTH, COLDWELL BANKER HELMAN at 812-238-2526

328 S Warren Street, Shelburn, 47879 3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1970

LARGE LOT .58 OF AN ACRE! Three bedroom bath and half ranch style home. Nice covered deck on back.....has a large pole barn garage....needs some work but won't take much.....conventional financing only!

For open house information, contact REBECCA RING, ACCESS REAL ESTATE CO at 812-268-0200