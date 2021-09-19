CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

On the hunt for a home in Terre Haute? These houses are on the market

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 4 days ago

(Terre Haute, IN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Terre Haute. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wc9rN_0c10OEqA00

132 N 36Th Street, Terre Haute, 47803

2 Beds 1 Bath | $85,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Come check out this charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home located on the eastside of Terre Haute. This home features a 1 car detached garage along with a fenced in back yard perfect for entertaining. Call Jessie Large for your private showing at 812-243-3650

For open house information, contact JESSICA LARGE, HARTMAN HOMES R. E. & APPRAISALS at 812-238-2002

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-95966)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15fNil_0c10OEqA00

6799 Old Paris Road, West Terre Haute, 47885

5 Beds 5 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,348 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Looking for country living at its finest? Look no further. This 5 BR, 5 BA home on 40 acres will fulfill your every hope and dream in a home. The home is an updated farmhouse with an addition. The open concept offers a great space for family and friends, you can entertain and enjoy the fireplace while you are cooking in the kitchen. The home has 2 master suite bedrooms, both on the main level. The 5 baths in the home are all updated, the kitchen has been updated with a new backsplash and SS appliances. The home has 2 new heat pumps, both within the past 4 years. The home also offers a walk in pantry, lots of closet space, an extra large laundry room with extra storage. Outside you can enjoy the wrap around porch, barn that is equipped for horses or any livestock, newer fencing and your very own 40 acres to roam. The wooded acreage is a hunter’s paradise, with a pond, campsite, and tree stands. Deer, turkeys, fox, and much more can be sited in the wooded area.

For open house information, contact LAURA HALE, CENTURY 21 ELITE at 812-238-1771

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-95600)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WKXRH_0c10OEqA00

2611 N 8Th Street, Terre Haute, 47804

4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1915

This meticulously cared for home has all the charm of a historic home, but also all the updates of a new home. Situated on a quiet dead end street in Collett Park. Roof is only one year old, HVAC 2 years old. It has 4 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. There is also a room in the finished basement that could be used as a bedroom in the basement has already been plumbed if you would like to add another bathroom. You can relax and enjoy the day from the large screened in porch or sit on your beautiful teak deck in the privacy of your fenced in backyard. The yard also features an irrigation system to keep everything looking green. The custom kitchen and open floorplan are great for entertaining. There is a detached 2 car garage as well. You have unlimited possibilities in the finished basement that features another family room and bar. All you have to do is move in!

For open house information, contact CARRIE TOTH, COLDWELL BANKER HELMAN at 812-238-2526

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-95064)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RD4B_0c10OEqA00

328 S Warren Street, Shelburn, 47879

3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1970

LARGE LOT .58 OF AN ACRE! Three bedroom bath and half ranch style home. Nice covered deck on back.....has a large pole barn garage....needs some work but won't take much.....conventional financing only!

For open house information, contact REBECCA RING, ACCESS REAL ESTATE CO at 812-268-0200

Copyright © 2021 Terre Haute Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-THAARIN-94303)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Business
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Horse#Open House#Hartman#Ba#Coldwell Banker Helman
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
141
Followers
255
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy