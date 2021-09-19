CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Check out these homes for sale in Florence now

Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 4 days ago

(Florence, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Florence. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjniB_0c10OAJG00

3856 Bobcat Trail, Timmonsville, 29161

3 Beds 3 Baths | $238,239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Hidden Creek; New construction by Great Southern Homes. This energy and cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch Home Automation system, auto docking system with speakers, music port and USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and smoothtop range).

For open house information, contact Lynn Kelly, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20212425)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03hEFH_0c10OAJG00

408 Londonberry Dr, Florence, 29505

2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Carport Unit in the desirable Abbey's

For open house information, contact Beth Jones, Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates at 843-667-1100

(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20212803)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yst4m_0c10OAJG00

2234 Chadwick Drive, Florence, 29501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A rare find - an affordable all-brick home in West Florence with a water view! Located in the established family neighborhood Chadwick Place, this is the perfect starter home. The house boasts a large family room with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a separate formal dining room. The master suite features a bay window and large walk-in closet. There is a great deck on the back of the house that overlooks the neighborhood pond. Great value and move-in ready! Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Steven Ateyeh, eXp Realty LLC at 888-440-2798

(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20212491)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuSHa_0c10OAJG00

3024 Starling Dr, Effingham, 29541

5 Beds 3 Baths | $261,273 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Luxury Vinyl Tile - LVT

For open house information, contact Lynn Kelly, RE/MAX PROFESSIONALS at 843-474-0260

(ID: realtor---3yd-RAGPDSC-20210107)

