Check out these homes for sale in Florence now

3856 Bobcat Trail, Timmonsville, 29161 3 Beds 3 Baths | $238,239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,794 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Hidden Creek; New construction by Great Southern Homes. This energy and cost efficient home features granite countertops, Tuxedo Touch Home Automation system, auto docking system with speakers, music port and USB charging ports. This home features Rinnai Tankless water heater with Whirlpool appliances (dishwasher, microwave, and smoothtop range).

408 Londonberry Dr, Florence, 29505 2 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2005

2234 Chadwick Drive, Florence, 29501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A rare find - an affordable all-brick home in West Florence with a water view! Located in the established family neighborhood Chadwick Place, this is the perfect starter home. The house boasts a large family room with fireplace and an eat-in kitchen with a separate formal dining room. The master suite features a bay window and large walk-in closet. There is a great deck on the back of the house that overlooks the neighborhood pond. Great value and move-in ready! Schedule your showing today!

3024 Starling Dr, Effingham, 29541 5 Beds 3 Baths | $261,273 | Single Family Residence | 2,241 Square Feet | Built in 2021

