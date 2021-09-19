CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 80

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvisX_0c10O8d300

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down every angle of the Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday, including the incredible atmosphere, all the biggest plays, a frank assessment of the offense and the defense, and the honest truth about this team's national championship chances.

To LISTEN, click Play on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio.

Nebraska State
AllSooners

