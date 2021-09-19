SI Sooners (Postgame) Podcast, Ep. 80

Sports Illustrated Sooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway break down every angle of the Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday, including the incredible atmosphere, all the biggest plays, a frank assessment of the offense and the defense, and the honest truth about this team's national championship chances.

