CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Beto O'Rourke is 'making and receiving calls' about a potential run for Texas governor: reports

By Madison Hall,John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3H7Z_0c10O7kK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30SxmW_0c10O7kK00
Beto O'Rourke.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

  • Beto O'Rourke is "making and receiving calls" about a potential run for governor, Axios reported.
  • O'Rourke's chief of staff told Axios that "no decision has been made."
  • O'Rourke narrowly lost a bid for US Senate in 2018 to Sen. Ted Cruz, losing by less than 3 percentage points.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

Former US congressman Beto O'Rourke, who ran for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, is "making and receiving calls" about a potential run for Texas governor, according to Axios.

David Wysong, O'Rourke's former chief of staff, told the publication that "no decision has been made," adding: "He has been making and receiving calls with people from all over the state."

Sources confirmed to Insider that O'Rourke has yet to make a decision to run.

O'Rourke's entry into the race would give Democrats a huge boost of energy headed into a race against GOP Gov. Greg Abbott - not only does the former congressman have near-universal name recognition throughout the Lone Star State, but he was able to activate many new voters when he ran against GOP Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Senate race - and he demonstrated an ability to garner votes in fast-growing suburban jurisdictions like Fort Bend and Tarrant counties.

The El Paso native, who served in Congress from 2013 to 2019, has vociferously fought against the state's new elections law and the restrictive antiabortion law that criminalizes abortion procedures six weeks after conception.

In 2018, O'Rourke narrowly lost to Cruz by less than 3 percentage points in what was the closest Senate race in Texas in 40 years.

Over that time span, the state has become much more hospitable to Republicans, as many conservative Democrats shifted allegiances to the GOP. However, with explosive growth in the state's major metropolitan areas and the rapid diversification of the population centers, Democrats, who have not won a statewide election in Texas since 1994, are hopeful that they can reverse their fortunes.

This story has been updated.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Related
Matt Lillywhite

Some Texans Want Gov. Greg Abbott Out Of Office. Do You Agree?

The Texas Governor is facing mounting criticism from voters throughout the state as his approval rating falls to an all-time low. According to a poll conducted by The Texas Policy Project at the University of Austin, Governor Greg Abbott's popularity rating is dwindling as most Texans believe the lone star state is on the "wrong track."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Elections
CBS DFW

Watch: Texas Governor Greg Abbott Signs Bill Increasing Criminal Penalty For Human Smuggling | Live @1:30pm

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbot is expected to sign Senate Bill 576 into law today, September 22 that increases the penalty for human smuggling. Abbott’s office says the governors office will be joined by McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Representative JM Lozano, and McAllen city officials, as well as law enforcement, judicial, and other local officials from the Rio Grande Valley.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott Says ‘Biden Administration Is Man-Made Disaster Of Inhumanity’ Regarding Del Rio Border Crisis

DEL RIO (CBSDFW.COM) — Governor Greg Abbott, R-TX held a press conference to provide a border security update at the international bridge in Del Rio on Tuesday, September 21 where he said, “Failure to enforce laws leads to chaos [and] inhumanity.” The Governor was joined by Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Texas Military Department Adjutant General Tracy Norris, and National Border Patrol Council President (NBPC) Brandon Judd. “If you go back a year ago, President Biden campaigned on having an open border in the United States,” said Abbott.  “I’m sure most people… had no idea it would lead to...
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Ted Cruz
Carol Lennox

Who is Most Likely to Win Against Greg Abbott-Or Even Against Each Other-Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke

Photos of Beto O'Rourke and Matthew McCaughey.Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HISTORY. The answer to who can win against Greg Abbott, Matthew McConaughey or Beto O'Rourke, might just depend on if McConaughey declares as Independent, Democrat or Republican. While we have little public data on what McConaughey's platform would be, and much public data on O'Rourke's likely platform, there are some areas the two are similar.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Us Senate#Race#Ap Photo#Democratic#Democrats#Gop#Republicans
The Independent

Governor Abbott falls in polls as both Beto and McConaughey consider entering battle for Texas

Texas governor Greg Abbott could be headed for a rocky reelection fight next year if recent polling trends continue over the next 12 months.The conservative hardliner faces two high-profile potential challengers who have expressed interest in seeking the governor’s mansion: Beto O’Rourke, former congressman and US Senate candidate who came within just a few percentage points of ousting senator Ted Cruz in 2018; and Matthew McConaughey, the Oscar-winning actor and Texas native.Recent polls suggest the governor is more vulnerable than ever before. A survey taken this month by the University of Texas at Tyler for the Dallas Morning News found...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Houston Chronicle

Who is challenging Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in 2022, and who is out?

The race for Texas governor is on. With fall starting this week, political campaigns are ramping up for the 2022 midterm elections as Gov. Greg Abbott seeks a record-tying third term as governor. Already, Abbott is bracing for the toughest primary election of his career and most likely his toughest...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
everythinglubbock.com

Gov. Abbott requests federal emergency declaration from President Biden in response to Texas border crisis

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott:. Governor Greg Abbott today [Monday] sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting an emergency declaration for the State of Texas as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border, specifically due to the dire situation in Val Verde County. The letter explains that the federal government’s failure to enforce immigration laws and in particular, its failure to halt illegal crossings on a dam on federal property, which is the sole jurisdiction of the federal government, is leading to substantial burdens on local and state resources, as well as federal resources.
TEXAS STATE
hillcountrynews

Believing that Texas is on wrong path, Beto O’Rourke likely to challenge Greg Abbott for governor

After a summer of uncertainty, Democrats are feeling better about the prospect of former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke challenging incumbent Republican Greg Abbott for governor. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
TEXAS STATE
whdh.com

Baker, GOP governors want sit-down with Biden over border crisis

With migrants, many seeking refuge from Haiti, flocking to the southern border to gain entry to the United States, Gov. Charlie Baker has joined 25 other Republican governors to request a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss how to end the “national security crisis” on the border. The governors...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
texassignal.com

Beto close to announcing bid against Abbott

Beto O’Rourke is close to officially announcing his run for Texas governor, both Axios and The New York Times are reporting. The former El Paso congressman received national fame when he challenged Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018 and came within three percentage points from unseating the incumbent senator. In 2019,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

238K+
Followers
16K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy