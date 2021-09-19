House hunt Johnson City: See what’s on the market now

(Johnson City, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Johnson City. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

614 East Main Street, Jonesborough, 37659 3 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,529 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Location, location, location this beautiful home is in the heart of Joneborough, with a spectacular mountain view and ready for its new owners to give it new life. Drive into your attached carport on the main level featuring a large living area with decorative molding, a library/office area, formal dining room off of the eat in kitchen with island, primary bedroom with half bath, screened in porch, a full bath, and laundry closet for main level laundry. On the second level you will find 2 additional bedrooms, another full bath, and 2 attic storage rooms for all of your storage needs, or finish one out for a small playroom or reading nook. Also from the main level you have access to a full unfinished basement with an additional washer and dryer hookup, utility sink, and double doors to the exterior for easier lawn equipment storage. This home also features a large private deck for entertaining while taking in the wonderful mountain views. Priced to sell quickly, this home is being sold AS-IS to settle an estate. All information herein taken from tax records, buyers agent to verify.

1709 Scenic Drive, Johnson City, 37604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,175 Square Feet | Built in 1967

DONT MISS OUT on this charming move-in-ready three bedroom home. It is located just minutes away from JC Med Center, ETSU, downtown Johnson City shopping and dining! This well maintained home includes updates such as; new roof, soffit and gutters(2008),pex plumbing and carpet (there is hardwood under all carpet areas) This immaculate backyard includes a storage shed and is perfect for summer night fun!!!! Home is being sold AS-IS and any inspections will be for informational purposes only.

263 Sycamore Drive, Bluff City, 37618 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 1983

LOOKING FOR A SPACIOUS BACKYARD AND ONE LEVEL LIVING!!! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home features a dining room that leads outside to a covered porch with a fenced backyard. A beautiful living room with a 109'' PROJECTION BIG SCREEN TV ''that will convey to new owner'',plenty of room for entertaining, laundry room, and many more features too long to list. READY TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME!!! Information gathered from current owner and third party sources. Information should be verified by buyer/buyers agent.

1800 Seminole Drive, Johnson City, 37604 2 Beds 2 Baths | $98,500 | Townhouse | 1,180 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a great rental/ investment property located near ETSU. This townhouse features new carpet and laminate hardwood in living room and dining room. Great galley kitchen and half bath with washer/dryer included. Neutral colors and back deck. Large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Bring your clients and buyers and check out this condo. (Note: Deck is scheduled to be cleaned and stained by HOA). Property being sold as is. Buyer/Buyers agents to verify all information.

