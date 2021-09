Nick Saban’s most important insight from Saturday’s Alabama-Florida game might not have come after it was over, but on the Thursday before it was even played. "Don't lose respect for winning,” Saban said on his weekly radio show. “When you win too much, you lose respect for winning because you forget what it's like to lose. If you remember what it's like to lose, you're always gonna have respect for winning, which means you will do the things you need to do to win."

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO