Check out these homes on the Jacksonville market now

124 Longhorn Road, Jacksonville, 28546 4 Beds 3 Baths | $251,885 | Single Family Residence | 2,435 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home! This brand new home is just what you have been looking for. The Prelude floor plan is a 2 story home that has over 2400 heated square feet and features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft, a bonus room and a 2 car garage! As The home has a fantastic kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space, the living room is nicely sized for gatherings and plenty of living space. The home has lots of usable space and is priced to sell! Do not miss out on this fantastic home which is conveniently located to Camp Lejeune, shopping and restaurants, You will NOT be disappointed with all this home has to offer! Call for a room by room tour today!

260 Pollard Drive, Jacksonville, 28540 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for a home at end of a culdasak with ad huge back yard, this is the one.As you enter the home is the family room with a fireplace, spacious enough for th e family to gather. Onto the dining room, where you have room for a small setting, but enough for for a larger crowd the kitchen is next with a large opening to see out into the family room which gives you ample counter space with all appliances. Down the hall are the master whelk is large enough for a king size bed, and a walk in closet plus an attached bathroom. for the kids are 2 other bedrooms along with a hall bath. Attached to the home is a one car garage for the car and all your storage items. the back yard wraps around the the house and is already fenced in, you can have almost 3 types of ball being played at one time. and an area for the cook of the family set up the bar-b-q There is a transferable warranty for the roof. the air conditioner is only 4 years old. Dishwasher is one year old and Stove is about 3 years of. So call for your appointment today for your viewing

512 Shelmore Lane, Jacksonville, 28540 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Seeking a spacious like new home close to bases, schools, and shopping? This gorgeous 4 bed, 2.5 home includes great features such as a formal dining room and entry, a family room, spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, all major appliances included, plantation blinds, wood & vinyl flooring throughout the first floor, a bonus room on the second floor with a built-in shelving unit, 3 nice sized guest bedrooms, and a huge master bedroom featuring two walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks with plenty of storage, a soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The property sits on a large fenced-in .56 acre lot in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Moss Creek. We offer virtual and in-person home tours. Move fast! Call today to secure your home tour. This home will not last long.**Some images have been digitally enhanced**

236 Cedar Creek Drive, Jacksonville, 28540 2 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Townhouse | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Cozy duplex centrally located in Jacksonville. This tastefully remodeled two bedroom two bathroom duplex features LVP flooring throughout. As you enter the home you will notice an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. A wood burning fireplace perfect for those cold nights. The kitchen has plenty of storage space, laminate countertops, subway tile backsplash, and newer appliances purchased in 2020. The backyard has a utility closet for storage, a back patio, as well as a fenced in yard. There is a washer and dryer closet in the kitchen. A new roof was installed in 2018. Schedule your showing today!

