Watch Andy Dalton Hit Allen Robinson on a Game-Opening TD Drive

Matt Nagy hasn’t budged from his stance for months. Despite the Chicago Bears trading up to get Justin Fields in April, despite the young QB looking great in the preseason, the head coach is sticking with his master plan. That is to go with Andy Dalton as the starter. His reasoning? The belief that the 33-year old with his intelligence and experience gives the team a better chance to win now. Meanwhile, Fields could benefit a great deal from learning on the sideline.

