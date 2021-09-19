Watch Andy Dalton Hit Allen Robinson on a Game-Opening TD Drive
After struggling to finish offensive drives with touchdowns in Week 1, the Bears wasted no time in finding pay dirt. And I guess you, too, Andy Dalton. It’s a 75-yard touchdown drive for the Bears, taking an early 7-0 lead against the Bengals. Dalton looked sharp, extending plays and taking advantage of the soft Bengals secondary. So did Darnell Mooney, who looked resurgent on that opening drive. More please!www.bleachernation.com
