Watch Andy Dalton Hit Allen Robinson on a Game-Opening TD Drive

bleachernation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter struggling to finish offensive drives with touchdowns in Week 1, the Bears wasted no time in finding pay dirt. And I guess you, too, Andy Dalton. It’s a 75-yard touchdown drive for the Bears, taking an early 7-0 lead against the Bengals. Dalton looked sharp, extending plays and taking advantage of the soft Bengals secondary. So did Darnell Mooney, who looked resurgent on that opening drive. More please!

www.bleachernation.com

