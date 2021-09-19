CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunt Mansfield: See what’s on the market now

Mansfield Times
 4 days ago

(Mansfield, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mansfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnqqS_0c10NZAO00

593 Cook Rd, Mansfield, 44907

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1937

A true cream puff with almost 2000 square feet of living space! Fresh paint & gleaming hardwood floors throughout make this home move in ready and so pretty! Three living areas on the main floor including a large living room with faux fireplace & beautiful wooden wall. Home office room with a glass door for privacy. Back family room great for entertaining! Kitchen w/ stainless appliances, built-in shelving & a nice size dining room. Bedrooms with built in storage & great closet space. Full bath upstairs & a half bath on the main floor. Main floor laundry. Tons of closet space. Oversized 2 car garage. Brick paver patio. Furnace & AC replaced in 2019. Living room window is being replaced.

For open house information, contact Lindsay Zimmer, RE/MAX First Realty at 419-524-6283

Copyright © 2021 Mansfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MBOROH-9051432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aWAIn_0c10NZAO00

460 Sherwood Drive, Mansfield, 44904

4 Beds 2 Baths | $202,998 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Nice open living, all new flooring, huge lot with large deck for entertaining and grilling. Move in condition. Updated baths, all new paint. Quiet street close to highway and shopping. See A2A Remarks for offer submission instruction.

For open house information, contact Patti Jackson, RE/MAX Genesis at 419-946-3800

Copyright © 2021 Mansfield Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MBOROH-9050951)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXL20_0c10NZAO00

587 Heineman Blvd, Mansfield, 44903

3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Solid 3 bedroom 1 bath home just waiting to be brought back to life. Brick fireplace in livingroom. Cash buyers only, no financing don't even ask. No utilities are on and nothing works. Bring a flashlight and your sense of adventure.

For open house information, contact Tracy Jones, Keller Williams Legacy Group Realty at 330-433-6005

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4298400)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwef4_0c10NZAO00

664 Woodhill Rd, Mansfield, 44907

5 Beds 5 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,278 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Looking for something truly special, unique and filled with history? 1929 built, magazine featured French Normandy Style Estate on almost 2 acres. Very private and wooded lot (road frontage on 3 streets). step back in time with many authentic and preserved features. Central turret with stunning curved staircase. First floor guest suite with full bath. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and wrap around cabinets. Sunken great room with carved limestone fireplace and custom wet bar. Walk out screen porch with wood planed ceiling. Partially finished lower level has billiards area. Half bath and speak easy (from the prohibition era) with copper top bar and hidden liquor storage. wormy chestnut wood, slate roof, copper gutters, spacious rooms, tall ceilings. Simply too much to describe Would also make a perfect B&B

For open house information, contact Debbie L Ferrante, RE/MAX Edge Realty at 330-958-8394

Copyright © 2021 MLS Now. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4284070)

Mansfield Times

Mansfield, OH
143
Followers
251
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mansfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

