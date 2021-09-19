Check out these homes for sale in Chico now

(Chico, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chico. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1 Lakeshore Terrace, Chico, 95928 3 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Condominium | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Sierra Lakeside Village! Come enjoy beautiful sunsets, walking paths around the lake and the breathtaking grounds that surround you with this rare home in California Park! As soon as you arrive, you will immediately notice the spacious court yard where you can enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Step inside and notice that high vaulted ceilings, perfectly positioned fireplace covered in stone, built-in shelving, plantation shutters and loads of natural light flowing in from the windows. Cook until your heart's content in this well equipped kitchen that offers butcher block counters, elegant white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and updated stainless steel appliances that will make cooking a breeze. If relaxing is your thing, this master bedroom is for you. It features a large closet and a?n ?en suite bath equipped with dual sinks, wood cabinetry and a nicely sized shower. Other amenities include recessed lighting, ceiling fans throughout, a large guest bathroom with tile flooring, 1 car garage plus a carport, indoor laundry and much more! Take a stroll down to the lake and watch the ducks swim or have a picnic right on the grass with family. The list of things to do around this amazing property are endless. With its great location and long list of amenities, Sierra Lakeside Village is the perfect place to call home!

192 Tonea Way, Chico, 95973 3 Beds 2 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Beautifully remodeled home on over 1/2 in town! This home has thoughtfully gone through from the studs down...new electric, lots of new plumbing, new roof, new insulation, new bathrooms, tankless water heater, new stucco and stone work on the exterior. The kitchen is a dream with concrete counter tops, stainless steel appliances, over to stove pot filler and lots of cabinet space. The living room has beautifully refinished hardwood floors and a rock fireplace with hearth and distressed mantle. If you are looking for space, this home has tons of rooms for an additional dwelling unit (ADU, or to park large vehicles or RV's, or build a shop or additional garage. The options are endless. This home is perfect because you can enjoy dreaming up your perfect outdoor space, while comfortably living in a beautifully remodeled home.

820 Rush Court, Chico, 95926 4 Beds 2 Baths | $519,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,092 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great spacious home in central location; close to schools, restaurants & shopping. The split BD floor plan is very convenient for so many living situations; 3 BD's located on one side of the house & 1 BD with it's own private, separate entrance on the other side. The eat-in kitchen is complete w/tile countertops, double oven, updated appliances, eating bar & separate dining area. The living room offers wood beam ceiling, an area for formal dining if you wish, gas fireplace, slider to the fully fenced back yard & opens up to the oversized family room. The family room includes vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, large picture window for natural light & free standing wood stove on custom brick hearth. Also on this side of the house is the laundry area & 4th room w/outdoor access. The BD's are nice sized; master BD features ceiling fan, 2 closets, large BA vanity & easy, step-in shower. Entering the back yard is like entering your own private oasis...palm trees, pond w/waterfall, fruit trees (orange, apple, apricot, pear, lemon), swimming pool for those hot summer days, various seating areas w/mature trees for shade & privacy! There is ample storage in the attached, oversized 2-car garage. Additional features include...newer roof (2019), leased solar, newer interior paint, zoned HVAC & Nest thermostats. Excellent end of cul-de-sac location!

1832 Forest Glen Road, Paradise, 95969 2 Beds 3 Baths | $319,500 | Manufactured On Land | 2,284 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Welcome to this HUGE brand new, never lived in home on the east side of town! The large covered porch invites you through the front door, and into the open living space. Featuring 2 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms, the possibilities are endless . The spacious kitchen offers granite countertops, a pantry, and all new electric appliances. Off the entry hallway is the master bedroom with walk-in closet, and attached bathroom offering dual sinks, step in shower, and soaking tub. At the other end of the home is where you'll find the second bedroom with a walk in closet, 2 additional guest bathrooms, laundry room, and flex space with the potential of converting to 3 bedrooms and a den or 4th bedroom.

