Hagerstown, MD

Take a look at these homes on the Hagerstown market now

 4 days ago

(Hagerstown, MD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hagerstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1050 Klick Way, Hagerstown, 21740

4 Beds 3 Baths | $455,990 | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

This popular 4-bed, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage home design boasts 2,804 sq. ft. of living space. The Hanover gives your family the flexibility to create endless memories; a spacious flex room on the main level, open and bright chef-inspired kitchen, and bonus second level loft. Create the office space of your dreams or enjoy unforgettable movie or game nights in! The second level contains laundry and linen storage, 3 bedrooms, plus an Owner's Suite meant for seclusion and relaxation. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package, allowing you to monitor and control your home from the couch or across the globe!

1080 Plateau Ct., Hagerstown, 21740

4 Beds 3 Baths | $447,990 | 2,804 Square Feet | Built in None

This popular 4-bed, 2.5-bath, 2-car garage home design boasts 2,804 sq. ft. of living space. The Hanover gives your family the flexibility to create endless memories; a spacious flex room on the main level, open and bright chef-inspired kitchen, and bonus second level loft. Create the office space of your dreams or enjoy unforgettable movie or game nights in! The second level contains laundry and linen storage, 3 bedrooms, plus an Owner's Suite meant for seclusion and relaxation. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package, allowing you to monitor and control your home from the couch or across the globe!

