Almost all smartphones these days compete in terms of features and power, with better specs often advertised to be the better choice. Fairphone, however, has always stood by itself on a different battleground, championing sustainability even if it meant getting behind the times. With the Fairphone 4, however, the company is at least trying to catch up with the latest 5G trend, but, based on this latest leak, that might be all that will be modern about the world’s first “modular” 5G smartphone.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO