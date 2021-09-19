Check out these homes for sale in Daytona Beach now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

 4 days ago

(Daytona Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Daytona Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P9hal_0c10NPL800

1161 Cordova Avenue, Daytona Beach, 32114

4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Excellent Opportunity for a quick Fix & Flip or rental! Huge lot property, conveniently located in Daytona Beach, 1 minute away from Daytona International Speedway and Daytona International Airport, less than a block away from Mainland High School and less than a 10 minute drive to the World's Most Famous Beach, Daytona beach Zipline Adventure, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and more. On the interior a massive living room, 4 beds and 3 baths with 2,100 sq.ft. and sits on a huge 0.36 acre lot, nice dining and kitchen area, newer water heater and AC unit, and the BEST part is, it has a huge efficiency that can easily bring an extra $800/mo. On the exterior a HUGE backyard for entertaining and plenty of parking space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUDWR_0c10NPL800

25 Trailmark Court, Ormond Beach, 32174

5 Beds 3 Baths | $406,490 | 2,601 Square Feet | Built in None

Cypress Trail presents the Hayden, available to build in Ormond Beach, Florida. This beautifully designed two-story Emerald Home has an elevated designed with elegant exteriors and high-end features. This spacious all concrete block construction features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms optimizing living space with an open concept feel. The gourmet kitchen features quartz countertops, overlooking the dining and great room, while having view to the covered lanai outside. Ample windows and a set of sliding glass doors allows for natural lighting to fill the living area. The well-appointed kitchen features an island with bar seating, plentiful cabinet and counter space and stainless steel appliances, making entertaining a breeze. The first floor also features a flex room that provides an area for work or play, a bedroom, and full bathroom. As we head up to the second floor, we are greeted with bedroom one that features an impressive ensuite bathroom as well as three additional bedrooms that surround a second living area, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. Like all homes in Cypress Trail, the Hayden includes a Home is Connected smart home technology package which allows you to control your home with your smart device while near or away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEX6L_0c10NPL800

31 Margaret Road, Ormond Beach, 32176

2 Beds 1 Bath | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in 1957

A diamond in the rough! This 2 bedroom, one bath beach bungalow has TONS of potential! Located in the quaint, oceanside community of Ormond-by-the-Sea, this home is a short walk from the no-drive beach and Intracoastal waterway. Featuring an open floorplan with enclosed sunroom, and an enclosed carport that can be completed to create an additional bedroom and bathroom, or converted to a garage! Catch the sea breezes from your private backyard deck, and enjoy everything the Florida coastal lifestyle has to offer! Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, and parks. Schedule your private showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QR4ne_0c10NPL800

133 White Street, Daytona Beach, 32114

3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1949

''Well appointed 3/1 with many upgrades and improvements '' -There are granite kitchen counter tops and oak cabinets. This one is well worth a look if you want extra room that has been turned around with new painting interior, exterior, new carpeting, vinyl flooring, a bathroom with two vanities, new ceiling fans, and new lighting.. The laundry is inside by the rear door with plenty of room for a folding area. The rear yard has has a detached garage and plenty of room for equipment, RV, or a boat. This custom upgraded home blends the quality of older construction with many modern features. Located near the hospital and directly across from Daytona State, it is centrally located to Int'l Speedway, Rte. 95 and I-4. This one is in move in ready condition. Bring all offers!

Daytona Beach Today

With Daytona Beach Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

