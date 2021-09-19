On the hunt for a home in Lynchburg? These houses are on the market

(Lynchburg, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lynchburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

316 Harrison St, Lynchburg, 24504 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 1887

Welcome home to The Charles W. Scott House. This gorgeous home has had lots of love and renovations over the last few years bringing it back to its grand splendor! This The house was designed by architect R.C. Burkholder in the late 1800's for Charles W. Scott, the founder of Lynchburg's early telephone company. Be part of the hip downtown area with this 5 bedroom, 3 bath Victorian gem. B The mansion's beautiful hardwood floors throughout are original and the space includes a, large, updated kitchen, new central HVAC (two efficient heat pumps) throughout, and historic coal fireplaces (non- operable) in most of the rooms. From the moment you enter the elegant foyer you can feel the timeless charm. Walk to restaurants, shops, and the community market. Close to Randolph College, University of Lynchburg, Liberty University, and Sweet Briar College, Lynchburg General Hospital, and Virginia Baptist Hospital. Don't miss this opportunity to own this lovely historic home!

For open house information, contact Kem E Cobb, Century 21 ALL-SERVICE at 434-237-7777

189 Irvington Springs Road, Lynchburg, 24503 5 Beds 5 Baths | $474,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,372 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Immaculate home backing up to Irvington Park with a beautiful stone exterior. The gourmet kitchen has custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar open to the great room with vaulted ceilings. The main level master suite with beautiful hardwood floors extending throughout the main level. The main level laundry is just off the master. The second floor has 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. One bedroom has a full private bath. The terrace level has a huge gameroom that walks out to the patio. There is a 5th bedroom/office (no window) with another full bath attached. The main level deck looks out over a fenced yard and wooded back.

For open house information, contact Sky N Pacot, eXp Realty LLC-Bedford at 540-587-5577

1810 Broadway Street, Lynchburg, 24501 2 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Townhouse | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Conveniently located just minutes from Centra and University of Lynchburg. This townhome has been updated with new flooring and paint throughout. The main level offers a cozy living room and dining area, large kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, and an updated half bath. On the second level you'll be delighted to find a large master bedroom with attached bath and walk-in closet. Also on the second level is another bedroom, full bath and laundry closet. The terrace level offers a large finished space that could potentially be used as a 3rd bedroom. There is also a large storage room and rough-in for bathroom on the terrace level. Don't miss out on this home. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Megan R Dawson, Century 21 ALL-SERVICE-FOR at 434-525-1212

305 Keywood Drive, Lynchburg, 24501 5 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,075 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Cute ranch-style house makes for a great starter home with tons of space on both levels! Two main-level bedrooms, home office space for remote working, beautifully remodeled bathroom with tile shower, and remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances all included. Huge bedroom with remodeled full bathroom downstairs, as well as living room, fitness room, and laundry with appliances included. The bottom of your new house can be used for out of town guests, or even rent it out by the room with its own private entrance from the back. Flat back yard, deck, and firepit to enjoy cookouts and outdoor gatherings make this backyard a rare find! Schedule your own private showing today! Benefits: Roof, kitchen appliances, HVAC, flooring, and windows all replaced in 2017 Outdoor shed for lots of extra storage No HOA Fees! Home gym with flooring and mancave Central location, near Liberty, New Covenant Schools and University of lynchburg Lots of cabinet space and oversized pantry

For open house information, contact Jon Gregory, Keller Williams at 434-534-9113