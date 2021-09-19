CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Take a look at these homes for sale in Longview

Longview Voice
Longview Voice
 4 days ago

(Longview, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Longview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSUkb_0c10NMwB00

744 Montreal Dr, Longview, 75601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $177,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the middle of Longview in the gated neighborhood of Towne Lake. Large living area with built-ins and wood-burning fireplace. Tons of windows for beautiful natural light in all rooms. New carpet and fresh interior paint throughout. Covered patio in back, perfect for grilling and enjoying a quiet evening outdoors. This one is not to be missed!

For open house information, contact JESSICA WALDRON, GRI, SUMMERS COOK & COMPANY at 903-757-8686

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20214839)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JUyEO_0c10NMwB00

245 Becky, Longview, 75605

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Welcome home! This 3/2/2 sits on 1 acre, and is capable of meeting just about any need. This property flaunts a new roof & gutters, new concrete driveway, new 3.5 ton Heating/AC unit, new 40 gallon hot water heater, fresh paint, and landscaping. Master bedroom / split, open floor plan from entry, to living, to kitchen. This home also offers a lovely kitchen window above the sink w/ a view of the front yard. Speaking of the front yard, the big oak is perfect for shade in the summer and will hold any swing imaginable. Great neighborhood that's outside the city limits, and still close to everything Longview has to offer. Make your appointment today, because this one is a total GEM!

For open house information, contact BETH DUNCAN, TEXAS REAL ESTATE EXECUTIVES - LONGVIEW at 903-297-0591

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20214915)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T87i4_0c10NMwB00

811 Dixie Ln, Hallsville, 75650

4 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Dreaming of an updated farmhouse? Well, you have now found it! You will not leave this house without wanting to know the story behind it. The original shiplap walls have been updated, new granite countertops, and brand new floors. A lot of time and love was put into bringing this house to life. Don't walk, RUN to check this beautiful home out!

For open house information, contact JANTI PATEL, RAMSEY REALTY GROUP at 903-759-3333

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20214506)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaIpZ_0c10NMwB00

801 Northwest, Longview, 75604

3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,859 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This home is in move in ready condition, See the beautiful kitchen with granite counters and built in extractor hood. The master bedroom has a tall recessed ceiling. The large master bathroom has a walk in shower and whirlpool tub, then look into newly painted huge walk in closet. The large back yard invites you to throw balls! This home is ready for your family to make memories! Just across from Pine Tree school, the kids can walk to school! Close to everything in town. This home will not last long at this price, book your showing today.

For open house information, contact DAVID BENSON, ACCENT REAL ESTATE LLC at 903-918-2449

Copyright © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAARTX-20214646)

