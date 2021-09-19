Top homes for sale in Lafayette

(Lafayette, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lafayette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

25 N Rickover Circle, Lafayette, 47909 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Now ready for YOU! This fantastic 3 bed/2 bath ranch style home is unlike all the others! A beautiful, unique siding color is offset by bright white exterior accents. Home offers an oversized master suite complete with big walk-in closet, double sink vanity and stand-up shower! Stylish kitchen features tiled back splash showcasing stunning dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and generous solid surface breakfast bar for enjoying morning coffee. Large, fully-fenced lot delivers privacy coupled with tons of space to entertain family and friends. Yard also has huge shed for storing your favorite yard implements and double-sized concrete patio! Situated neatly in a convenient south side location near shopping, dining, banks and more! Get that new construction feel without the wait...or the cost! Home security system stays. Schedule your personal tour today to see how this property checks all the boxes!

For open house information, contact Carole King, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

1910 Morton Street, Lafayette, 47904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Fantastic 3 bedroom home that features 2 full baths with one bedroom on the main floor. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area. New HVAC, water heater and carpet are just a few of the great feature s of this home. You will enjoy all the porch space both at the front and back. The yard is fenced in and the one car garage has plenty of extra storage. All appliances stay. Come check this one out!

For open house information, contact Laura Coles, Coldwell Banker Shook at 765-742-1400

1817 N 13Th Street, Lafayette, 47904 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Adorable house centrally located in Lafayette. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large Fenced in back yard. Located close to campus and shopping. Come check it out today!

For open house information, contact Laura Coles, Coldwell Banker Shook at 765-742-1400

1920 Sawmill Road, Lafayette, 47905 3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Don't miss this loft style home- warm, cozy, and inviting is what you'll see upon entering this 3 bedroom home. Cathedral style great room with stone fireplace. The first floor master suite offers sitting room and walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom is the loft complete with full bath. The home has a brand new roof installed on 8/21 and newer water heater. Over 2300 sqft of living space.

For open house information, contact Scott Jones, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844