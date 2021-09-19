CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, IN

Top homes for sale in Lafayette

Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 4 days ago

(Lafayette, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lafayette than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sJy9z_0c10NIPH00

25 N Rickover Circle, Lafayette, 47909

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Now ready for YOU! This fantastic 3 bed/2 bath ranch style home is unlike all the others! A beautiful, unique siding color is offset by bright white exterior accents. Home offers an oversized master suite complete with big walk-in closet, double sink vanity and stand-up shower! Stylish kitchen features tiled back splash showcasing stunning dark cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and generous solid surface breakfast bar for enjoying morning coffee. Large, fully-fenced lot delivers privacy coupled with tons of space to entertain family and friends. Yard also has huge shed for storing your favorite yard implements and double-sized concrete patio! Situated neatly in a convenient south side location near shopping, dining, banks and more! Get that new construction feel without the wait...or the cost! Home security system stays. Schedule your personal tour today to see how this property checks all the boxes!

For open house information, contact Carole King, Keller Williams Lafayette at 765-807-7177

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202132729)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0PTc_0c10NIPH00

1910 Morton Street, Lafayette, 47904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Fantastic 3 bedroom home that features 2 full baths with one bedroom on the main floor. This home has beautiful hardwood floors in the main living area. New HVAC, water heater and carpet are just a few of the great feature s of this home. You will enjoy all the porch space both at the front and back. The yard is fenced in and the one car garage has plenty of extra storage. All appliances stay. Come check this one out!

For open house information, contact Laura Coles, Coldwell Banker Shook at 765-742-1400

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202139193)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0QxW_0c10NIPH00

1817 N 13Th Street, Lafayette, 47904

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Adorable house centrally located in Lafayette. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Large Fenced in back yard. Located close to campus and shopping. Come check it out today!

For open house information, contact Laura Coles, Coldwell Banker Shook at 765-742-1400

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202133176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwTXm_0c10NIPH00

1920 Sawmill Road, Lafayette, 47905

3 Beds 3 Baths | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,316 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Don't miss this loft style home- warm, cozy, and inviting is what you'll see upon entering this 3 bedroom home. Cathedral style great room with stone fireplace. The first floor master suite offers sitting room and walk in closets. The 3rd bedroom is the loft complete with full bath. The home has a brand new roof installed on 8/21 and newer water heater. Over 2300 sqft of living space.

For open house information, contact Scott Jones, BerkshireHathaway HS IN Realty at 765-449-8844

Copyright © 2021 Lafayette Regional Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LRAORIN-202135878)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump advisers, associates

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has issued its first subpoenas, demanding records and testimony from four of former President Donald Trump’s close advisers and associates who were in contact with him before and during the attack. In a significant escalation...
POTUS
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Business
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Lafayette, IN
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Living Space#Coffee#Yard#Coldwell Banker Shook
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Lafayette Post

Lafayette Post

Lafayette, IN
121
Followers
254
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy