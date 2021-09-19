CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

On the hunt for a home in Merced? These houses are on the market

Merced News Beat
Merced News Beat
 4 days ago

(Merced, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Merced. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sdPCi_0c10NFl600

1616 Teak Avenue, Merced, 95340

3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,393 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This completely renovated home is all new flooring, paint, all new kitchen and bathrooms. All new appliances, a large patio for entertaining. It has a big back yard for children or pets to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Lucy Carlos, Realty Executives Of Merced at 209-385-8500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MC21162179)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFklO_0c10NFl600

4254 Berryesa Avenue, Merced, 95348

5 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,919 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move-in-Ready, Why wait for one to get built when this one is ready... Digital code entry, Kitchen has granite counters, gas stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Livingroom has ceiling fan, all rooms come with a light dimming switch, Tile, House features Smart Wifi Security System, wifi garage opener, Tankless Water Heater, 1/2 bathroom down stairs, huge back yard for a possible swimming pool and big family get togethers. This house won't wait forever, come and be ready to fall in love with this beauty..

For open house information, contact Martin Villanueva, Realty Executives Of Merced at 209-385-8500

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-MC21194790)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIs35_0c10NFl600

787 Heitz Way, Merced, 95348

5 Beds 4 Baths | $470,900 | 2,554 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautiful two-story home is loaded with curb appeal and offers flexibility in allowing for a variety of living arrangements. Featuring four bedrooms, a loft, and two baths upstairs, with separate living quarters by means of private entry downstairs. Create chef-inspired cuisines in the open kitchen with spacious pantry, island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The oversized owners suite offers function and style with dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower, and walk-in closet. The opportunities are endless!

For open house information, contact Online Sales Team Monterra D.R. Horton - Central Valley

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-32176-N424)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1jjG_0c10NFl600

3917 Twilight Avenue, Merced, 95348

9 Beds 5 Baths | $688,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,286 Square Feet | Built in 2005

RARE 9 BEDROOMS 4.5 BATHS, TOTALING 3286 SF of living spaces ( Lot 7302 ). This 2 story corner home is built in 2005 & located in an outstanding area ! Easy access to UC Merced & Merced college, bike and walking paths, parks, zoo, Amtrak station, airport, shopping and more ... ! Merced, one of the fastest growing communities in California that is close to Yosemite, just around 2 hours from SF, only minutes from fishing, boating, skiing ... Small town comfort while friendliness with big city amenities ! Cemented backyard for low maintenance ...

For open house information, contact Sunny Lau, Century 21 Realty Alliance Fine Homes and Estates at 415-213-1600

Copyright © 2021 San Francisco Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SFMLSCA-20071495)

ABOUT

With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

