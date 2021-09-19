Top homes for sale in Idaho Falls

(Idaho Falls, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Idaho Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

154 N 4433 E, Rigby, 83442 5 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,154 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This home is a custom built 5 bed 3 bath home in Rigby, being sold by the original home owners. You can tell when they built this home, they made sure it had quality features, such as knotty hickory cabinets, soft close hardware, slide out cabinets in the kitchen, double ovens, cultured marble in the bathroom, & vaulted ceilings. The pantry has room for more shelves & cabinets. Be at ease w/ the accessibility throughout with an open floor plan, wide internal doors, no hallways on the main level, & the custom staircase that has longer tread & shorter riser height. It also has a Central Vac, & mudroom w/ additional access to the garage from the basement. One well planned detail was the custom, extra deep garage, which can fit the length of a longbed pickup & storage built in for all your tools/equipment. It has no HOA & is primed for livestock & horses w/ a grass hay field/pasture. It includes an established/well cared for corral w/ an automatic refilling water trough. The feeding trough access from inside the 30x40 exterior shop/barn protects you in extreme weather. The shop has a 10ft overhang on both sides & 220 electricity. This property has manicured grounds with well groomed grasses. Property also comes w/ its own water rights & private well/septic. Enjoy the peace and quiet!

465 12Th Street, Idaho Falls, 83404 2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great starter or investment home on the numbered streets. Convenient location with quick access to schools, parks, shopping and services. Maintenance free vinyl siding and metal roof plus a New gas furnace. Newer carpeting, flooring and paint. Enclosed front porch makes for a great office. Open shelving in kitchen and some updating done in bathroom. Fully fenced backyard and a single car garage. Not much available in this price range so hurry and take a look before it's sold.

5031 S Mauna Lani Lane, Idaho Falls, 83404 6 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,619 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This stunning 4574 sq. ft. home on 2.37 acres is sure to impress! The open main floor is perfect for entertaining, and those Thanksgiving Day feasts. Floor to ceiling windows make the kitchen feel bright & spacious & give amazing views to the deck & incredible backyard. The kitchen is also equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range & hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find the Master Suite with a stand-up shower, jetted tub, & walk-in closet as well as 3 additional bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. Downstairs there is a kitchenette along with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a large family room and 3 separate storage rooms making for oodles of space! The extra wide garage is perfect to store all your outside toys such as a ride-on mower, snow blower and much more. The home is wired for a power generator that can provide emergency power backup for all essential circuits. The grandeur continues outside with large, mature trees, an incredible garden with raspberries galore & a large open pasture w/ views of open landscape. This home is perfect for country living but still close to town with county taxes. The roof and furnace are new, & this home has been well taken care of by its owners for the past 30 years! Buyer to verify sq footage.

3738 E 38 N, Rigby, 83442 5 Beds 3 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1992

You will love making memories in this home. This 2392 sq ft. 5 bed, 3 baths 2 car garage home sits on 1.2 acres. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and a dining area that is open to entertaining all your friends and family. This home has a beautiful fireplace in the living room on the main floor. The fully landscaped yard with a sprinkler system, mature trees, and flower beds sits in a quiet location. There are so many reasons why you need to see this home today.

