Take a look at these homes for sale in Greenville

(Greenville, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2350 E Fire Tower Road, Greenville, 27858 3 Beds 3 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,835 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home in the D.H. Conley school district. New flooring, new appliances and new paint throughout home. Recently updated countertops. Property includes a man-cave/she-shed with 1/2 bath and a fenced in back yard. Located on Fire Tower. Has future plans to be widened per DOT. Some of the land may be taken by the DOT.

For open house information, contact STEVE EVANS, EVANS PROPERTIES at 252-830-3900

509 Eleanor Street, Greenville, 27858 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This traditional two story located in Cherry Oaks sub-division offers spacious downstairs greatroom, with masonry fireplace, new carpet, formal dining with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with breakfast nook, flex space, half bath and laundry room Enjoy your morning beverage looking out the bay window into the fenced back yard and mature landscaping. Upstairs features three bedrooms, bonus room, two full baths, some new carpet and pull down for attic storage. This property offers many storage options, oversized garage and as a bonus...workshop!

For open house information, contact CONNIE COREY, ALDRIDGE & SOUTHERLAND at 252-756-3500

3417 Westgate Drive, Greenville, 27834 2 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Townhouse | 1,496 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Just the perfect place to call home for anyone working in the medical district or that side of town. This townhouse has new flooring and is in excellent condition. Tour it fast because it will not stay on the market long. Plan features one downstairs master bedroom and one upstairs master with an additional open area that may be used for a study upstairs. It has a fenced in backyard patio perfect for your pet.

For open house information, contact BELINDA GURKINS, KELLER WILLIAMS POINTS EAST at 252-355-6000

3325 Planters Way Drive, Farmville, 27828 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 2008

WOW... Just what you are looking! 4 bedroom 3 bath home with Master and guest downstairs, 2 full baths down. Master en suite has sitting area also his and hers walk-in closets. Master bath has double vessel sinks, walk in tiled shower plus a jetted tub. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, breakfast area that opens to your deck, perfect for entertaining or relaxing in the afternoon. Formal dining room. Upstairs you will find 2 more bedroom plus a large bonus or a fifth bedroom. Less than 1/4 mile to jump onto 264,easy access to Greenville, Wilson or Raleigh. Centrally located

For open house information, contact LYNDA MOORE, LYNDA W MOORE REAL ESTATE at 252-917-3369