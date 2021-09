Remember when everyone thought the playoff races were mostly settled? Here is your periodic reminder that the baseball season is long for a reason -- it gives plenty of time for all sorts of madness to happen. The American League Wild Card race is as loopy as any in recent memory. We don’t know who’s going to make it, we don’t know who’s going to host it and we have no idea what’s going to happen. Five teams, within 3 1/2 games of each other ... it could be anyone!

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO