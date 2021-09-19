Check out these homes for sale in Fargo now
(Fargo, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fargo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Investment opportunity or single family.. 3 beds, 2 baths, new roof, 3 season porch, fully fenced yard.
For open house information, contact Christopher Leigh, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000
Calling all investors!!! This 1.5 story home is ready for new owners. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and plenty of space. Garage stall is tandem to make it a 2 stall. Awesome yard! Put some sweat equity in and make this a great home!
For open house information, contact Patrick D Stoa, KW Inspire Realty Keller Williams at 701-356-5000
You'll want to see this 3 bed, 3 bath bi-level twinhome in Moorhead! The upper level features a spacious master bedroom and closet. The house has modern finishes throughout and a heated garage. This can be a great investment opportunity as attached unit is also for sale. Photos are of neighboring unit.
For open house information, contact Dan Perrine - DR, James Patrick Real Estate at 701-540-3747
Great Village Green 3 Level with 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath, Completely updated, large open custom Kitchen, finished heated garage, updated windows, Master Bedroom with Custom Bathroom, heated tile and Custom Tiled Shower, many updates! MUST SEE!*12 Month Home Protection Plan included with this home*
For open house information, contact Keith J. Berger, Century 21 FM Realty at 701-281-7222
Comments / 0