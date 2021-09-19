Check out these homes for sale in Fargo now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

 4 days ago

(Fargo, ND) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fargo. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1101 9 Avenue, Fargo, 58102

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,325 Square Feet | Built in 1907

Investment opportunity or single family.. 3 beds, 2 baths, new roof, 3 season porch, fully fenced yard.

1514 10 Street, Fargo, 58103

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,392 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Calling all investors!!! This 1.5 story home is ready for new owners. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and plenty of space. Garage stall is tandem to make it a 2 stall. Awesome yard! Put some sweat equity in and make this a great home!

1836 44Th Avenue, Moorhead, 56560

3 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 2018

You'll want to see this 3 bed, 3 bath bi-level twinhome in Moorhead! The upper level features a spacious master bedroom and closet. The house has modern finishes throughout and a heated garage. This can be a great investment opportunity as attached unit is also for sale. Photos are of neighboring unit.

2921 Village Green Drive, Moorhead, 56560

4 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Great Village Green 3 Level with 4 Bedrooms 2 Bath, Completely updated, large open custom Kitchen, finished heated garage, updated windows, Master Bedroom with Custom Bathroom, heated tile and Custom Tiled Shower, many updates! MUST SEE!*12 Month Home Protection Plan included with this home*

See more property details

