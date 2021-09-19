Take a look at these homes for sale in Scranton

(Scranton, PA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Scranton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

104 Auburn Ct, Roaring Brook Twp, 18444 3 Beds 3 Baths | $484,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,510 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Well maintained and beautiful home in North Pocono School District! Gorgeous, custom built home that offers a 2nd floor 62x16 (992 sq ft) potential living space which is heated and partially finished. Many upgrades throughout, neutral colors, tray ceilings , open space and great space to finish in the basement. This home features triple pane windows, 16' siding, 9' ceilings, tray ceilings, granite counter tops, Mecca cabinets, 5 burner Kitchen Aid range, family room gas fireplace, hardwood flooring; central vac in house, stunning master suite, 5 zone, HW on demand heat, heated garage, lovely 3 season porch, deck and patio. Beautifully landscaped and settled on over 2+ acres of peace and quiet. The backyard can be your own private oasis.

6C Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, 18504 3 Beds 3 Baths | $138,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Listed by Coldwell Banker Town & Country Properties (570) 586-9636, LINDA BRODBECK (570) 498-1281: Completely remodeled and modern top to bottom! Modern color scheme, new baths and kitchen, all rooms freshly painted, laminate floor, second floor laundry, ample closets, large sliders to patio and relaxing backyard. Storage room off back patio. Convenient location to shopping, Interstate, downtown and McDade Park! Affordably priced & a MUST SEE!!

612 Sunset St, Clarks Summit, 18411 4 Beds 3 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,985 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, JOHN (Johnny L) LITWINSKY (570) 510-8795: Long driveway leads to this private setting, located in the Abington Heights School District! A bi-level home, with 4 beds , 2 .5 baths, rear deck, large yard, attached garage , and more! All information is approximate, and not warranted or guaranteed. NO INTERIOR ACCESS!!!!!. The home is occupied. The buyer will be responsible for eviction. interested parties to go to www.auction.com for bidding instructions

99 Franklin Ave, Jermyn, 18433 3 Beds 3 Baths | $46,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, MICHELLE VALVANO (570) 650-8814: this is a sight on seen purchase. the foundation is POOR. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Livingroom with fireplace.dining room and kitchen.large back yard and close to local amenities. SOLD AS IS

